GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Officials recovered the body of an 18-year-old from a quarry in Gloucester Wednesday, officials said. Police said the teen jumped into the water from a high rock in he Lanesville area with a friend around 1 p.m., and while the friend resurfaced the teen did not. State police divers recovered the teen’s body two hours after he went into the water, officials said.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO