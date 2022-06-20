ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

Eddie Koenig, 67, of Cross Plains

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Eddie Koenig, 67, of Cross Plains, Texas passed away June 17, 2022 while at home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 22 at 10:00 AM at the Higginbotham Funeral...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

 

koxe.com

Kelli Dawn Wills, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Kelli Dawn Wills, 49 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Erwin Lee Bloss, Jr.

A funeral service for Erwin Lee Bloss, Jr. will be Saturday, June 25, at 1:00 pm at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1715 Coggin, Room 216, in Brownwood. Ministering will be Bill Allen, Leesa Stephens and Stacy Walker. Erwin was born April 3, 1957 in Denison, Texas and passed away on...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gordon L. Copeland, 71, of Novice

Gordon L. Copeland, age 71, of Novice, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
NOVICE, TX
koxe.com

Robert R. (Bob) Turner, 87, of Voss

Robert R. (Bob) Turner reported to final formation on Father’s Day, June 19th, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center, fitting for a man that was a father figure to many. Bob was born on August 10th, 1934, at Overall-Morris Memorial Hospital. A lifelong resident of Coleman County, Bob attended school at Voss, and then Mozelle where he graduated in 1951. Dad then enlisted in the Army and joined the 36th Infantry Division in 1952. During Basic Training Bob and his fellow soldiers would train under Captain Audi Murphy for bayonet drills. A “Four-deuce” mortar man, he would eventually earn the rank of Sergeant First Class. A Mustang, he then received a direct commission to 1st Lieutenant after graduating OCS in 1968 where he then transferred to the 490th Civil Affairs Company in Abilene, Texas. Bob would graduate from the Command and General Staff College, and later command the 490th at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his near 35 years of service, dad earned the Expert Infantryman Badge, and was awarded the “Ehrenkreuz der Bundeswehr in Silber” by the Federal Republic of Germany for prestigious service for negotiations between the U.S., NATO, and the FRG during The Cold War.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Cross Plains, TX
koxe.com

Ollie Ann Bancroft, 82, formerly of Brownwood

Ann Bancroft, age 82, of Oklahoma, formerly of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, OK. Graveside Services for Ann will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Zephyr Grad Named Fire Chief in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – The City of Sweetwater announced Wednesday that Dewey Coy has accepted the position of Chief of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Chief Dewey Coy began his career in 1989 with the Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department in Zephyr, Texas. In 1998, Chief Coy joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in Jacksonville, Arkansas where he earned the rank of Battalion Chief. In December 2020, Chief Coy retired after 22 years of service.
SWEETWATER, TX
koxe.com

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, 38, of Houston

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. The family will host a visitation on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
koxe.com

Coleman County Junior Rodeo is Thursday through Saturday

The Coleman County Junior Rodeo will be Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds. An extra night was added this year, on Thursday, specifically for rough stock events. On Thursday, June 23, there will be Mutton Bustin, Calf Riding, Steer Riding, Junior Bull Riding and Senior Bull Riding. Entry fees are below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Former State Representative Bob Turner Dies

Former State Representative Robert “Bob” Turner of Voss in Coleman County, who represented Brown, Coleman and several other area counties in the Texas House of Representatives for 12 years, passed away on Sunday at the hospital in Coleman. Bob was 87 years of age. He served in the House from 1991 to 2003.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Northwest Elementary

An exciting new school year is quickly approaching, and Northwest Elementary School will be welcoming students with a new principal, added grade levels, and a renewed spirit of academic excellence. “I am blessed by God with the chance to build new relationships with the awesome staff and students at Northwest,” said Principal Dee Dee Wright. “I can’t wait to provide multiple opportunities to help our students become the best they can be and have success in academics and social/emotional well-being. We are in the business of serving others and our students come first!”
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD Releases Trustee Election Information

The date of the next Brownwood ISD Trustee Election is November 8, 2022 for Places 1, 3, 6, and 7. (See Board Policy BBB-Local) Early voting will be conducted at the Brown County Elections Office located at 613 N. Fisk, Suite 200, under the administration of Mr. Larry Franks, Elections Administrator, beginning October 24, 2022 and ending on November 4, 2022. Election day voting will be conducted at precinct locations around the city, depending on the voter’s residential address.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCARY SCENE: Teens crash stolen vehicle in North Abilene

UPDATE: One of the teens involved in this crash was killed. Click here for a timeline of events. Original Post: ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four teens were hospitalized after Abilene Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22, Abilene Police were sent to […]
BigCountryHomepage

Bird scooter rider hit by pickup in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Bird scooter rider was hit by a pickup truck in north Abilene Sunday night. The crash happened on the 900 block of Grape Street just after 10:00 p.m. Police say multiple individuals were riding bird scooters in the outside lane while traveling north down Grape Street when one of the […]
koxe.com

Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire

At about 9:00 pm Wednesday night, the Brownwood Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408, in south Brownwood. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. There was nobody at home at the time, however, some pets perished in the fire. There were no injuries to fire personnel. Residents of three other apartments were displaced due to smoke. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim stabbed during carjacking in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was stabbed during a carjacking in north Abilene overnight. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Hope Street just after midnight Tuesday. An incident reports the victim got into an argument with an unknown male suspect and during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed […]
ABILENE, TX

