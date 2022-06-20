Eddie Koenig, 67, of Cross Plains

Robert R. (Bob) Turner reported to final formation on Father’s Day, June 19th, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center, fitting for a man that was a father figure to many. Bob was born on August 10th, 1934, at Overall-Morris Memorial Hospital. A lifelong resident of Coleman County, Bob attended school at Voss, and then Mozelle where he graduated in 1951. Dad then enlisted in the Army and joined the 36th Infantry Division in 1952. During Basic Training Bob and his fellow soldiers would train under Captain Audi Murphy for bayonet drills. A “Four-deuce” mortar man, he would eventually earn the rank of Sergeant First Class. A Mustang, he then received a direct commission to 1st Lieutenant after graduating OCS in 1968 where he then transferred to the 490th Civil Affairs Company in Abilene, Texas. Bob would graduate from the Command and General Staff College, and later command the 490th at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his near 35 years of service, dad earned the Expert Infantryman Badge, and was awarded the “Ehrenkreuz der Bundeswehr in Silber” by the Federal Republic of Germany for prestigious service for negotiations between the U.S., NATO, and the FRG during The Cold War.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO