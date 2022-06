VERSAILLES — Towne & Country Players will perform “The Addams Family” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center July 13 through 16. The musical comedy follows the beloved ghoulish Addams family as they reconcile with the impossible — the grumpy and morbid Wednesday Addams, now a college student, is in love — with an ordinary Ohio boy, no less! When Lucas Beineke and his very normal parents come to visit, will the Addams be able to keep up their ordinary-family charade? Will Uncle Fester’s summoning of the Addams’s ancestors ruin Wednesday and Lucas’ love story? Can loyal Gomez keep one tiny secret- that Wednesday is engaged to Lucas and they plan to announce their marriage at dinner- from his wife?

