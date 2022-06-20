ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaser, NY

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

By Will Phillips
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it...

wour.com

Comments / 41

Erskine Zimbalkist
3d ago

How many live in 1/2 to 1 million $ properties but are on govt assistance? Crying shame the philosophy of many people living there is just this.

Reply(1)
20
TWPPYO
3d ago

Not really a surprise with each family having so many children. There is also the issue of residents have religious and not civil weddings so although there is additional marital income it's not counted as marital status has never been established. This is done to receive free social services from the state

Reply
14
Jacob Martin
3d ago

Very few of the people in that town are reporting their correct income. As such many residents qualify for government programs but live in nice homes. There are other communities like that.

Reply(7)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

What is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name in New York State?

Every state has its strange and even lewd-sounding town names, but what are some of the stranger names out there? Do you ever laugh to yourself when coming across the town of Coxsackie, New York? FanMaps posted a map of the United States on their Instagram page detailing the lewdest sounding towns state by state.
COXSACKIE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Staple of New York State’s Economy Honored as ‘Historic Business’

A longstanding business that practically every New Yorker has spent money at has recently been honored as a "historic business." Stewart's Shops is part of the inaugural class of a new Historic Business Preservation Registry. The program is meant to recognize iconic local businesses that are at least 50 years old and made a measurable impact in the state.
ECONOMY
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is It Legal to Shoot Frogs in New York State

Is it really legal to shoot frogs in New York State?. Move over deer, bears, turkeys, and birds. It's frog hunting season in New York. And yes, you can legally shoot frogs in the Empire State. There's no limit either. You can take as many as you want. I've heard...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Kaser, NY
City
Utica, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Power 93.7 WBLK

American Airlines Ending Service To Two Cities In New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.
LIFESTYLE
News Channel 34

N.Y.’s old conceal carry law overturned

ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Why Paint Now Costs Another $1.95 in New York

It's not just crazy inflation that is causing the price of things to increase in New York State. A new state mandate and program are going to cause the cost of paint to increase by at least $1.95 per can, and it could be more depending on other factors. In...
BUSINESS
Hot 99.1

New York State Honors the Remarkable History of Stewart’s Shops

Odds are you’ve enjoyed their ice cream, sampled their creative coffees, or just filled up at one of their numerous locations. Stewart’s Shops are an integral part of Capital Region life, and New York State is officially immortalizing their contribution to the area. Established in 2020, the New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York#U S Census Bureau#Jews#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
96.1 The Breeze

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

New York City approves biggest rent hikes in a DECADE: Panel says landlords can charge extra 5% for around one million rent-regulated apartments despite tenants already crippled by cost of living crisis

New Yorkers living in one million rent-stabilized apartments are now faced with the biggest rent increase in a decade after a panel approved a rent hike for one-year and two-year leases despite tenants already crippled amid the cost of living crisis. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Officials Want Senior Freeze Change

OCEAN COUNTY – Senior citizens that receive the state’s Senior Freeze Program reimbursement shouldn’t have to start from scratch to meet program residency requirements if they relocate in another area of the state, officials said. Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Ocean County Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

Urban exodus that began during pandemic shows no signs of slowing down

Many people are still fleeing big cities that started losing population during the coronavirus pandemic as lingering effects of the virus have continued to scramble migration trends. The massive movement of people from metropolitan areas to the suburbs and beyond during the lockdowns of 2020 has had far-reaching and well-documented...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland judge resigns to avoid investigation

NEW CITY – An embattled state judge has resigned his seat during an investigation into wrongdoings while serving on the bench. Rockland County Supreme Court Justice Robert Berliner has resigned, effective September 30, 2022, rather than endure the investigation of misconduct. In 2017, Dutchess County Republican Chairman Michael McCormack...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy