Salem City Council to swear in new police sergeant and consider special use for downtown building

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

A new sergeant will be sworn in for the Salem Police Department at Monday’s Salem City Council meeting. Blake Phillips will take the place of Greg Wright who recently...

southernillinoisnow.com

wsiu.org

Franklin County emergency officials welcome a new response vessel

A new emergency response vessel will soon be serving residents and visitors of Franklin County on Rend Lake. The 20 foot Boston Whaler, named Marine 1, was acquired by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency through the federal surplus property program. The vessel will soon be stationed at the Rend...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 22-year-old Salem man on drug and theft charges after they were called to a home on Maulding Drive Wednesday night where the occupant reported items had been stolen. Kelby Firnhaber of Markland Drive was identified as the man responsible. Centralia Police say he was allegedly found in possession of the alleged victim’s watch. Firnhaber was later found in possession of methamphetamine and four different types of narcotic pills along with drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman arrested for burglary broken up in progress

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for burglary after she was allegedly discovered inside a business just north of Salem early Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived they say Jolee Graham of South Maple had left the Sale Barn on Route 37 and Tonti Road and...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
MARION COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – The Public Needs To Listen And Read!

We covered the misinformation being spread by County Board Member Jeff Slifer in this article. The political hysteria being pushed claiming the county treasurer caused union grievances are not only filled with misinformation, but also omissions of some very important facts, and in one case a total misrepresentation and omissions to the court by the current State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Chester Bridge rehab project begins in July

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 21st, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 55-year-old James Shadowens of East Mozart in Woodlawn is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond on a Marion County felony warrant for pending possession of methamphetamine and resisting peace officer charges. 38-year-old Joshua Boyce of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State agency buys building in Salem to coordinate disaster response in Southern Illinois

Salem is now playing a key role to disaster response and recovery across Southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Kevin Sur has confirmed they have purchased a warehouse building on South Hotze Road in the west side Salem Industrial Park where supplies for disaster response will be stored.
SALEM, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 21ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 30-year-old Timothy Montague of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man charged in connection with cat drowning

Bond has been set at $25,000 for a 56-year-old Salem man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with aggravated cruelty to an animal. Jeffrey Steevens of North Trenary is accused of throwing a pet carrier containing a cat into the C and EI Reservoir last Friday. A witness went into the water and retrieved the pet carrier, but the cat had already drowned.
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Jackson Arrested on Hamilton County Warrant

A McLeansboro man was arrested on a Hamilton County warrant last Friday, with help from the White County Sheriff’s Department. After responding to an oil rig set up south of Railroad St and west of IL Rt. 45 at Mill Shoals, WCSD responded with officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept., McLeansboro Police Department, and the Illinois State Police. HCSD had received information that Joe Jackson Jr. was working on the rig. Jackson was wanted on Hamilton County warrants for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, and Escape. After being alerted to a man running southwest of the rig in a planted field, the officers drove into the field and caught up with the suspect who was later identified as Jackson, who was placed under arrest.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Bond set at $150,000 for Sandoval man charged with burglary

Bond has been set at $150,000 for a 48-year-old Sandoval man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with burglary. Michael Flanagan of Isle Street is accused of entering a building in the 800 block of Burge Road east of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies had been...
SANDOVAL, IL
The Telegraph

Stolen Collinsville police vehicle recovered

COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville Police car, stolen shortly after midnight Tuesday, has been recovered but the thief and a police shotgun are still at large. An Illinois State Police broadcast indicated the police car was recovered in Spanish Lake, Missouri. A shotgun was missing from the car, and police indicated the suspect may be in need of medical intervention.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem High School Board approves new contracts and cuts student fees

After hearing a very positive report on the year-end budget, the Salem Community High School Board Monday night approved new contracts with teachers and support staff and reduced registration fees. Superintendent Dr. Brad Detering says the fiscal year budget will end the year with a $700,000 surplus in the education...
SALEM, IL

