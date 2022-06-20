Greg Newbury Obituary

Greg Newbury, 60, of Greenfield passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Celebration of Life Gathering: The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

A Private Family Burial will take place at a later date in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Memorials: To the Greg Newbury Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Emilie Reha (Mark) of Johnston; two sons, Max Newbury and wife Ellie of Waukee and Nick Newbury and wife Steph of Urbandale; three grandsons; brother, Scott Newbury and wife Brandi of Waukee; other relatives and friends.