A big crowd filled the large meeting room at Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus on Wednesday night for a town hall about the Vandalia Correctional Center and various information that has been floating around about the future of the correctional center. The event was hosted by State Senator Jason Plummer and State Representative Blaine Wilhour with local and district union officials in attendance as well as State Senator Terri Bryant and State Senator Steve McClure. Senator Plummer expressed his gratitude for everyone that showed up to speak and to share their thoughts and support but voiced displeasure that no representative of the Illinois Department of Corrections or Governor Pritzker’s administration was in attendance for the town hall.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO