Arch Manning decided to commit to the University of Texas on Thursday morning, but what does it truly mean for the struggling program?. The celebration is on in Austin. After getting Quinn Ewers as a transfer from Ohio State last year, Texas has now landed another top-notch quarterback recruit in Arch Manning, who is set to join the Longhorns come 2023 after finishing up at Newman High School (La.).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO