Salem has a new police sergeant. Blake Phillips was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting. He replaces Greg Wright who retired. The Salem City Council Monday night approved a special use permit to allow second-floor living at the former Coaches Corner building at 115 West Main. The applicant Lisa Lamb Erlinger is planning to use the main floor for a coffee bar and relocation of her Go Gourmet business. Mayor Nic Farley says this is the type of use they’d like to see on the upper stories of downtown buildings.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO