Mission Viejo residents might get a rarity in local elections – the chance to elect an entire City Council at once this November. Later this month a judge will decide whether or not two Mission Viejo City Council members will need to head to the ballot after a resident sued the council earlier this year claiming that all five city council members should be on the ballot for the November 2022 election.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO