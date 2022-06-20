ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Labour's Haigh tells Shapps on rail strikes: Do your job

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour's shadow transport secretary has said her party does not want rail strikes this week to go...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Rail strike: Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer's picket line plea

A number of Labour MPs have shown support for this week's rail strikes by appearing at picket lines outside stations, despite warnings from Sir Keir Starmer's office. Senior Labour MPs were told not to show support for the strikes. However, frontbenchers Kate Osborne, Paula Barker and Navendu Mishra are among...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

More rail strikes likely for Scotland, according to union

More rail disruption after this week’s planned strikes is “extremely likely” for Scotland, the RMT has said.The country’s railway network has been thrown into chaos after the first of the planned strikes on Tuesday and severely reduced services on Wednesday.The latest talks between RMT union members and railway employers to resolve an ongoing bitter dispute on pay, jobs and conditions broke down earlier this week.Head of RMT Mick Lynch accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking negotiations” and the UK government of blocking a deal, which it denies.Industrial action continued on Thursday, with more 24-hour strikes planned for Saturday.Friday and Sunday...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Labour Senedd members can join pickets, says Drakeford

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford will not follow party leader Sir Keir Starmer in asking colleagues to stay away from picket lines, he has said. Frontbench Labour MPs were asked not to show support for the rail strike. Mr Drakeford has said there is no "inhibition" on Senedd members showing...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Notice of redundancies issued during rail strike talks, RMT secretary says

Network Rail issued members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union with formal notice of redundancies during last-ditch talks before the rail strike on Tuesday (21 June), the RMT's general secretary has said.Mick Lynch spoke to BBC News from nearby the picket line at London Euston station when he told them of the 2,900 redundancies affecting RMT's members."We can't get past first base... they won't offer us job security," Mr Lynch said.Across the country 40,000 RMT members have walked out over pay and working conditions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps says unions have been ‘gunning’ for strikesLaws will protect public from ‘militant’ union action in future, Grant Shapps saysRail strikes: Birmingham New Street station deserted during rush hour
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Rail strike - live: Commuters warned to check last train times as traffic clogs roads

Deserted railway stations across the UK resemble the “darkest days of Covid”, Network Rail’s chief executive has said amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.Speaking from the concourse at Waterloo station on Tuesday morning, Andrew Haines said the major London transport hub was like a “wasteland”.“It’s devastating for passengers,” he told Sky News. “I mean this is a wasteland and it’s like the darkest days of Covid – passengers alienated from the railway because we can’t run a service for them and it breaks my heart.“I really, really apologise to passengers who are facing that and we know...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
BBC

Rail strikes: Drakeford claims staff moved from Wales to England

The Welsh government has stood by comments made by the first minister that Network Rail "removed" staff from Wales to help services in England. The group denied on Tuesday evening it had redeployed staff in such a way. Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused Mr Drakeford of getting his...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strike to go ahead as Shapps accused of ‘wrecking’ negotiations

A fresh strike by rail workers will go ahead on Thursday after the union at the centre of a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.Talks were held on Wednesday between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.“Until the Government unshackle...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Mike Lynch says government is ‘negatively influencing’ negotiations over rail strikes

Mike Lynch from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), stated this morning (Thursday 23 June) government was stopping a deal to be struck between the union and the railway networks.He added: “if we were dealing with the companies, of their own volition, we would have had a deal on these issues quite a long time ago, but the government’s hand is in this.”Rail strikes are continuing today after rail workers voted to stage walkouts in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.Talks were held on Wednesday 22 June between the union and industry bosses in a bid to break the deadlock but without success.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

80% of Britain’s train services expected to be cancelled by strike action

Rail strikes are expected to cause the cancellation of about 80% of train services across Britain today.From Tuesday, train passengers will face chaos with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.According to reports in the Guardian and BBC, only around 20% of rail services will be running today.Train services are expected to be impacted on the days without planned strike action as well due to knock-on effects – with about 60% of normal services running.Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Grant Shapps must find ‘political willing’ to end rail dispute – Jenny Gilruth

Grant Shapps has been urged to find the “political willing” to bring an end to the rail dispute causing mass disruption across the network, as bosses at ScotRail warned travellers that services will be impacted until Sunday.Jenny Gilruth, Scotland’s transport minister, has written to Mr Shapps asking him to “seek a resolution to this dispute, as quickly as possible” as industrial action commenced on Tuesday.About 40,000 railway workers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are taking part in strikes over a pay dispute with Network Rail and some Department of Transport rail-operating companies.Millions of people have been affected...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike: Isle of Wight services runs as normal despite walkout

The Isle of Wight is one of the only places in the country where train services are running as normal despite rail workers going back on strike. Most other stations across the south of England have come to a standstill on the second day of action this week. The 30...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Luton deputy mayor says he regrets breaking lockdown rules

A newly appointed deputy mayor who broke lockdown rules in July 2020 said it was a mistake he "regrets". Asif Masood, a Labour councillor in Luton, admitted attending a prayer meeting in a private garden. It came shortly after the town had been designated as an "area of intervention" by...
POLITICS
BBC

Rail strikes: Network Rail helps Haughley widow over funeral

A widow who feared her husband's best Army friend could not attend his funeral due to the rail strikes said she was "elated" that Network Rail offered an alternative solution. Margaret Buttle, from Haughley, rang BBC Radio Suffolk to say how the friend, known as Geordie and who is in his 80s, would not be able to travel from Newcastle for Saturday's service.
TRAFFIC

