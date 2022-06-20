Labour's Haigh tells Shapps on rail strikes: Do your job

Mike Lynch from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), stated this morning (Thursday 23 June) government was stopping a deal to be struck between the union and the railway networks.He added: “if we were dealing with the companies, of their own volition, we would have had a deal on these issues quite a long time ago, but the government’s hand is in this.”Rail strikes are continuing today after rail workers voted to stage walkouts in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.Talks were held on Wednesday 22 June between the union and industry bosses in a bid to break the deadlock but without success.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO