7:06 PM PT -- Chappelle is shifting gears ... at tonight's naming ceremony, he announced he is not placing his name on the Duke Ellington High School theater. Instead, Chappelle decided it will be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. While addressing the crowd, Chappelle mentioned the backlash from students about his special "The Closer" sincerely hurt him.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO