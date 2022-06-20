ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Investment brings speedy internet to some Kentuckians

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uiC2_0gGP8IC700

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Thirty-five Kentucky counties will be getting investments in their Internet infrastructure, but in terms of the Tri-State, no counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area will be seeing this money. However, neighboring counties will.

“These grants will lower the cost of construction so that our most rural areas will have access to this necessity of high-speed internet,” State Budget Director John Hicks said. “These funds are dedicated to unserved areas in Kentucky. We’re also setting up Kentucky’s first Office of Broadband Development to help administer and create a master plan for the commonwealth to provide universal service to every Kentuckian.”

Beshear declares state of emergency for Marion

In terms of counties closest to the Tri-State, Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative received grants totaling $13,827,320, and the overall project cost is $27,906,340. This investment will expand access to high-speed internet to 5,598 currently unserved households and businesses located in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg counties.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the state and build a fiber-to-the-home network for the communities we serve,” Pennyrile Electric Cooperative President and CEO Alan Gates said. “This funding from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority will alleviate some of the significant financial burden associated with building a rural fiber-optic broadband network. The return on Kentucky’s investment will manifest through state residents receiving reliable, affordable and sustainable high-speed internet. Pennyrile’s served communities will be connected to vital services that include remote access to education and health care. Further, our members will be able to fully participate in the digital economy, helping these areas grow and thrive economically. We are grateful to the State of Kentucky for their support of the members in the Pennyrile Electric service territory.”

Gov. Beshear names members of medical cannabis advisory committee

The Governor’s Communications Office says House Bill 320 and House Bill 382 established Kentucky’s Broadband Deployment Fund to assist private sector entities and governmental agencies in the cost of constructing the “last mile” of high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved households and businesses across Kentucky.

The Governor also reminded Kentuckians that in December 2021, the FCC launched the Affordable Connectivity Program. This is a long-term, $14 billion program to ensure Kentuckians can afford the internet needed for work, school, health care and more. Qualifying households can receive a monthly benefit up to $30 per household. For more information or to apply, visit this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort. The governor updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Price gouging laws activated in Kentucky to combat high gas costs

Anti-price gouging laws have been activated in Kentucky to help protect families from overpriced fuel, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear says he signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency and activating the state's price gouging laws in an effort in a further effort to provide relief from record prices at the pump.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

OUCC requests disconnection, customer arrearage data

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is requesting an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) investigation to evaluate the need for monthly utility reporting of disconnection and customer arrearage data. “This information deficit prevents the Commission, the OUCC, stakeholders, and the public from timely assessing the consequences of this economic environment,” […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
thecentersquare.com

Kentucky announces broadband internet grant awards

(The Center Square) – More than 34,000 Kentucky businesses and households are one step closer to having access to high-speed internet service after Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first round of infrastructure grant funding for communities across the state. In all, 46 awards were made to a dozen internet...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Beshear fills out Kentucky medical marijuana committee

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a 17-member task force he said will help guide his administration toward allowing residents to obtain medical marijuana to treat chronic pains and illnesses. Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will co-chair what’s being...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hicks
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb calls July 6 special session for $225 payments

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb set a July 6 date for a special session for lawmakers to take action on his plan to give $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers struggling with inflation and high gas prices. The governor signed a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into the special session. “This is the fastest, fairest […]
INDIANA STATE
WSAZ

New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Kentuckians#Eyewitness News#Marion#Caldwell Christian
lanereport.com

Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
WHAS11

'No for now': EPA denies Kentucky's request to temporarily suspend Louisville's RFG requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denied a temporary waiver request from Kentucky that could've saved Louisvillians 25-50 cents per gallon. Gas prices in Louisville are down about six cents from what they were a week ago, which is welcome news, but drivers shelling out close to $5 per gallon on average are still feeling the pain at the pump.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials react to permitless carry gun law

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy