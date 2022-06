Romelu Lukaku arrived at Chelsea heralding his move as a dream come true, but less than a year later the Belgian striker is set to rejoin Inter Milan as one of the most expensive flops in Premier League history. Lukaku was hailed as the final piece of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea jigsaw when he was signed from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5 million ($119 million) last August.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO