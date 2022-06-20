ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/20/2022

By Tom Kippen
UPMATTERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Facebook Live video from Noon ET/11a CT) This afternoon, widespread rain and thunderstorms in the Eastern U.P. ending by the middle of the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures approach 90 or be in the...

www.upmatters.com

