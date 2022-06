INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana Senator Todd Young says he hopes to support the gun reform bill being finalized in the Senate. Young cautions he still needs to see the final language, but he says he’s supportive of plans to help states with so-called red flag laws like Indiana’s. The framework outlined by negotiators a week ago would offer states funding to train courts and prosecutors on how to enforce the laws, which allow family members to request a hearing on whether someone poses a risk of violence and should temporarily surrender any firearms.

