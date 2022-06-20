ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland’s Maciej Rybus to miss World Cup after Spartak Moscow move

Poland’s Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year’s World Cup after the defender signed for another Russian club, the Polish Football Association has confirmed.

While most foreign players have left Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine the 32-year-old left-back Rybus, who has played 66 times for Poland, moved to Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with local rivals Lokomotiv.

Poland is a staunch ally of Kyiv and has been one of Ukraine’s biggest financial supporters since the 24 February invasion, which Moscow describes as a “special operation”.

“The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, talked to Maciej Rybus, who was currently staying in Poland, after the training camp of the national team ended last week,” the PZPN said in a statement.

“The coach informed the player that due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not be considered for the team that would go to the World Cup in Qatar.”

Poland will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup finals tournament, which kicks off on 21 November.

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
