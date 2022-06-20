NFL star hates vacations: Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains why he doesn't like taking time off

The NBA Draft is almost here and we've got as compelling of a three-man debate for the No. 1 pick as there has been in a long time. By the time the calendar moves to within a month of the NBA Draft, the discussion surrounding who's expected be the first pick is normally almost always about one or two people. Be it in NBA circles or in media coverage, seldom is the case where there are even three viable candidates of near-equal regard in the mix to go No. 1. Sometimes that's due to groupthink, and in other instances there really is just one guy (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson) who so obviously has separated himself from all others at the time of the draft.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO