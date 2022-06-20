ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SNP do not have mandate for independence referendum, says Alister Jack

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVae7_0gGP4NBE00

The SNP have no mandate for an independence referendum and support for a second vote next year is “relatively low”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

The UK Government minister responded to questions about the Scottish Government’s bid for a second referendum as he appeared at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday.

Last week, the Scottish Government published a paper comparing the UK with other nations which Ms Sturgeon claimed are “wealthier, fairer and happier” than the UK.

The Scottish Government is in a constitutional stalemate over a second independence referendum with the UK Government maintaining their opposition to the idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwFO1_0gGP4NBE00
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has dismissed a paper putting the case for an independent Scotland (Russell Cheyne/PA) (PA Wire)

There has been speculation that the Scottish Government will pursue a second referendum without a Section 30 order.

Mr Jack dismissed the “scene-setting” paper released by the First Minister last week as “seen it all before”.

Committee chair Pete Wishart asked Mr Jack what the democratic route to Scottish independence would be.

The Scottish Secretary said: “When I look at the desire for an independence referendum in these opinion polls, the numbers are relatively low, not just for next year but over the next three years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDrhW_0gGP4NBE00
Peter Wishart said relations between the Scottish Government and UK Government were at a ‘low ebb’ (Chris McAndrew) (PA Media)

He continued: “Only a third of the electorate voted for the SNP at Holyrood last year.

“I don’t see that as a mandate for an independence referendum.”

Mr Wishart said more MSPs than ever had been elected who supported a second independence referendum and asked what the UK Government would do to stop Holyrood legislating for a second vote on the constitution.

He said: “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. That is entirely a matter for the law officers, as I’ve said in the past.”

Mr Wishart also asked the Scottish Secretary if relations between the Scottish and UK Governments had ever been at “such a low ebb”.

He said they worked with each other in a number of areas, but added: “I get up every day and want to strengthen the United Kingdom, Nicola Sturgeon wakes and wants to destroy it.”

“I understand that but we have to deliver as two Governments.”

Mr Wishart asked if those comments helped, with Mr Jack responding: “Well, I’ve said it at the despatch box, it’s in Hansard, I’m not going to row back from it now.”

The Scottish Secretary also referred to comments made by Nicola Sturgeon last year around the Alba Party “gaming the system” of the Holyrood election.

Mr Jack said: “(Ms Sturgeon) relies heavily on her coalition partners the Greens for this and yet they’re very similar travellers to the Alba Party in that regard.”

Deidre Brock MP said:

“Alister Jack can run, but he cannot hide from the democratic will of a nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4dcS_0gGP4NBE00
Deidre Brock : UK Parliament official portrait 2017. (PA Media)

Responding to Mr Jack’s comments following his committee appearance, SNP MP Deidre Brock said: “A country’s right to choose should not be determined by the firm belief of an MP whose party holds only six seats in Scotland.

“It should be decided at the ballot box, which is exactly what happened when Scotland returned a pro-independence majority last year.

“Both Labour and the Conservatives are petrified of engaging in debate because they can see how threadbare the case for continued Westminster rule over Scotland has become.

“However, no matter how hard the Westminster system tries to avoid it, they simply cannot dodge reality.

“The people of Scotland have secured a cast-iron democratic mandate to decide their future – and neither Alister Jack nor Boris Johnson has the right to block that mandate.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Respect workers and resolve rail strike, Sturgeon tells UK Government

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the UK Government to have “respect” for workers by resolving the train dispute that is “crippling” the UK. Rail services have been drastically reduced across the country following a nationwide walkout amid bitter pay disputes between RMT union members and Network Rail.
ECONOMY
newschain

MSP launches consultation on Bill to pardon thousands convicted of witchcraft

Thousands of Scots convicted of witchcraft could be legally pardoned after almost 300 years as an MSP launched a consultation on a new Bill. Natalie Don, the SNP MSP for Renfrewshire North and West, has launched consultation on a Member’s Bill to “right the historic wrong of witchcraft convictions” and give legal pardons to those convicted.
POLITICS
newschain

Labour can get better Protocol deal from EU – Lammy

Labour’s experience negotiating the Good Friday Agreement means it will be able to secure a better solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol row, David Lammy has said. The shadow foreign secretary told an event hosted by the UK In A Changing Europe think tank on Wednesday that a Labour government would be better received in Brussels.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wishart
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Johnson denies planning to end curbs on bosses’ pay and bank bonuses

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not planning to ease restrictions on bosses’ pay or lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses as millions feel the strain of the cost-of-living crisis. The Prime Minister also said it remains “the plan” to raise corporation tax but sought to attribute the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Snp#The Scottish Government
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
newschain

Johnson warns public to brace for more transport chaos in bitter rail dispute

Boris Johnson prepared the public to be braced for more chaos on the railways as he stressed the need for modernisation and reform in the industry. He warned commuters they must be ready to “stay the course” and urged rail bosses and unions to agree on a package to safeguard the future of the industry.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

European decisions halting Rwanda deportations could be ignored under Raab plans

European Court of Human Rights decisions blocking removal flights to Rwanda would be ignored under a Bill of Rights also tasked with increasing deportations of foreign criminals. Dominic Raab is introducing the proposed legislation to Parliament on Wednesday after the Strasbourg court disrupted the Government’s controversial flagship policy for asylum...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

MP vote on Northern Ireland Protocol Bill next week welcomed

The progression of a bill to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal has been welcomed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Commons Leader Mark Spencer announced the controversial legislation has been scheduled to receive its second reading on June 27. This will see the House of Commons...
POLITICS
newschain

Prince of Wales to hail diversity of the Commonwealth as its ‘strength’

The Prince of Wales is expected to hail the diversity of the Commonwealth as its “strength” in his address at the opening of a summit for Commonwealth leaders. Charles will tell the prime ministers and presidents gathered from across the globe in the host country of Rwanda, their differences are a positive they can use to “speak up for the values which bind us”.
WORLD
newschain

PM warns against forcing Ukraine into accepting ‘bad peace deal’

Boris Johnson has warned Nato allies it would be a “disaster” to pressure Ukraine into accepting a “bad peace” deal that would see swathes of territory surrendered to Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister said there is little hope of sending the Navy to rescue grain from...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy