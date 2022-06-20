Scottie Scheffler sets single-season PGA Tour money record

Scottie Scheffler has earned nearly $16 million on the PGA Tour this season. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open, but Scottie Scheffler still snagged a little bit of the spotlight for setting the record for most money earned in a single PGA Tour season.

The 25-year-old pro banked $1.56 million after coming in second place at the Open, bringing his current season total to almost $13 million with seven weeks left on the Tour event calendar.

The New Jersey native has had a strong hold on the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking since winning The Masters in April. He has won four out of six tournaments this season and been the runner-up three times, including showings at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and, of course, the U.S. Open. Scheffler ended the Open just one stroke behind Fitzpatrick, tied for second place with Will Zalatoris.

The 2022 PGA Tour continues with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., later this week.