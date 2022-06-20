ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Scottie Scheffler sets single-season PGA Tour money record

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Scottie Scheffler has earned nearly $16 million on the PGA Tour this season. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open, but Scottie Scheffler still snagged a little bit of the spotlight for setting the record for most money earned in a single PGA Tour season.

The 25-year-old pro banked $1.56 million after coming in second place at the Open, bringing his current season total to almost $13 million with seven weeks left on the Tour event calendar.

The New Jersey native has had a strong hold on the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking since winning The Masters in April. He has won four out of six tournaments this season and been the runner-up three times, including showings at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and, of course, the U.S. Open. Scheffler ended the Open just one stroke behind Fitzpatrick, tied for second place with Will Zalatoris.

The 2022 PGA Tour continues with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., later this week.

New Jersey
The Independent

Gary Player urges US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick to avoid ‘poison’ of modern-day coaching

Nine-time major winner Gary Player has urged new US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick not to change his game in the wake of his major breakthrough as others who have “can’t play any more”.The outspoken 86-year-old claims there are at least a dozen recent major winners who have no chance of being successful on the biggest stage again as they have been “poisoned” by modern-day coaching methods in an attempt to get to the next level.Player highlighted Bryson DeChambeau, who has been pushing the boundaries of distance off the tee, winning just once on the PGA Tour since his 2020...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Another PGA Tour Star Withdrew From The Travelers Championship

The field for this week's Travelers Championship doesn't look as promising as fans hoped it would. That's because several big names have withdrawn from the event. On Monday, it was announced that U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship. It was later revealed that Russell Henley and Patrick Rodgers also pulled out from this week's event.
CROMWELL, CT
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Is Leaving CBS: Golf World Reacts

Nick Faldo announced that he's stepping down from the CBS booth this summer. Following 16 years with CBS and the Golf Channel, the broadcaster revealed in a statement posted Tuesday morning that he will call his last event on Aug. 7 at The Wyndham Championship. "After much consideration and discussions...
GOLF
