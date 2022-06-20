ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids to host SF Christian in Monday’s GOTW

By Grant Sweeter
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week makes its return tonight when Dell Rapids Post 65 plays host to Sioux Falls Christian Post 911.

Sioux Falls Christian is coming off of a busy weekend in which they played in the Dakota Classic tournament in Brandon.

Dell Rapids on the other hand is coming off a quiet weekend, which was much needed. From June 10-16, Post 65 played in nine games! That’s nine contests in just seven days. That’s a lot of baseball anytime, which is why this past weekend’s break was essential.

The two teams are set to cross paths on Monday, June 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.

You can stream the contest on the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com.

Watch the Game of the Week: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Dell Rapids

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

KELOLAND

Day 3 Dakota Classic Highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Day three of the Dakota Classic continued through out and around the Sioux Falls area. At Augustana University Yankton would defeat Sioux Falls Christian by a final of 9-4. Over in Renner, Watertown trailed Omaha Central 4-1 in the 5th inning but would rally from there going on to win […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Stampede name Rob Rassey head coach

The Sioux Falls Stampede named Rob Rassey the ninth head coach in franchise history on Thursday. He replaces Marty Murray who has been relieved of his duties after two seasons behind the bench with the Herd.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

I-90 Speedway highlights – June 18

In Hartford at I-90 Speedway, the Hobby Stock feature saw Dustin Gulbrandson move ahead for the victory. Taking a look at the B-Mods Camden Myars, the Ethan, South Dakota native would take home the hardware.
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls East & West both pick up wins Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Underneath the scorching South Dakota sun, 33 teams from 6 different states have all come to the Mount Rushmore state in pursuit of a Dakota Classic title. GAME ONE We begin with Sioux Falls East taking on Orono from Minnesota. In the Top of the3rd, East in a big of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Railcats rally past Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries returned home for the first of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats. Despite taking an early 5-2 lead, Sioux Falls would fall to Gary SouthShore 8-5. Gary SouthShore got the scoring started in the top of the 1st as Michael Cruz’s single scored Michael Woodworth to […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
