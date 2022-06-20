Dell Rapids to host SF Christian in Monday’s GOTW
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week makes its return tonight when Dell Rapids Post 65 plays host to Sioux Falls Christian Post 911.Watch the Game of the Week: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Dell Rapids
Sioux Falls Christian is coming off of a busy weekend in which they played in the Dakota Classic tournament in Brandon.
Dell Rapids on the other hand is coming off a quiet weekend, which was much needed. From June 10-16, Post 65 played in nine games! That’s nine contests in just seven days. That’s a lot of baseball anytime, which is why this past weekend’s break was essential.
The two teams are set to cross paths on Monday, June 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.
You can stream the contest on the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com.Watch the Game of the Week: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Dell Rapids
Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0