It’s hard to believe, but we are just weeks away from Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, taking to the high seas on its maiden voyage. The Disney Wish will join Disney Cruise Line’s other 4 gorgeous ships — the Disney Dream, the Disney Magic, the Disney Fantasy, and the Disney Wonder. The Disney Wish will feature a ton of unique, one-of-a-kind experiences that Guests have not seen onboard a Disney cruise ship before. There will be a Frozen-themed dining experience, an Incredibles-themed obstacle course, and Disney’s first-ever “attraction at sea”, the AquaMouse.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO