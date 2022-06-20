ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegram Adds Premium Subscription Tier With Exclusive Stickers and Reactions

By Alexandra Garrett
CNET
 3 days ago

Popular messaging app Telegram is rolling out a premium subscription tier. The new paid option will offer exclusive stickers, reactions and other features, such as faster downloads and larger...

CNET

Amazon Prime Day Deals Require a Prime Membership. Here's How to Get One Free

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day is set for July 12 through July 13 this year, and some early Prime Day deals are already available to purchase. For Prime Day, Amazon reserves its deals and discounts for only members of its Amazon Prime subscription service. Normally, this service costs $15 per month or you can prepay for the year at $130. Over 200 million people are already members of Amazon's Prime service, but if you aren't one of them, don't worry.
INTERNET
CNET

Slack Huddles to Add Video and Screen Sharing Aimed at Hybrid Coworking

Slack is bring a handful of new features to its audio collaboration tool Huddles, including video and screen sharing. On Wednesday at its annual Slack Frontiers conference, the company said the new Huddle features aim to replicate the "energy and camaraderie" of working with colleagues in offices, while tackling the "new realities of work."
SOFTWARE
CNET

Facebook Parent Meta Is Working on a Wallet for the Metaverse

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday the company is working on a digital wallet for the metaverse that will allow people to manage their digital items, identity and payments. "Ideally, you should be able to sign into any metaverse experience and everything you've bought should be right there," he said...
INTERNET
CNET

How Meta Is Trying to Put an End to Fake Facebook Reviews

People may see fewer reviews on Facebook that disingenuously bolster business on the platform, thanks to a new Community Feedback policy. The Community Feedback policy targets reviews on the social network that are fake, incentivized, fraudulent or offensive to ensure that real customers are writing real reviews, according to a blog post from parent company Meta on Monday.
INTERNET
CNET

Google's Parti Generator Relies on 20 Billion Inputs to Create Photorealistic Images

Google unveiled Thursday its Parti text-to-image computer model, which renders hyperrealistic images by studying tens of billions of inputs. Pathways Autoregressive Text-to-Image, or Parti, studies sets of images, which Google calls "image tokens," using them to construct new images, the search giant said on a research website. Parti's images become more realistic when it has more parameters -- tokens and other training material -- to review. The model studies 20 billion parameters before generating a final image.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
CNET

Verizon 5G Home Internet vs. T-Mobile Home Internet: Which Mobile Carrier Should You Choose For Your Home?

5G continues its national rollout, offering millimeter-wave cellular speeds at higher, faster frequencies than 4G LTE. That's a big deal for our phones and other mobile gadgets that connect over cellular airwaves -- and it could be a game-changer for home networking too. With the potential for near-gigabit speeds over the air that rival the offerings of cable and fiber internet service providers -- plus the added appeal of straightforward, consumer-friendly terms that ditch data caps, equipment fees and the like -- 5G is shaping up as one of the most exciting things to happen in residential internet in years.
INTERNET
CNET

Netflix Co-CEO Say It Wants Ads Partnerships, Not a Roku Takeover

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streaming giants is holding talks with multiple advertising companies about partnerships that would help it introduce a cheaper membership with ads, according to reports. "We're talking to all of them right now," Sarandos said Thursday, according to Reuters, when he was asked on a...
BUSINESS
CNET

Instagram Testing New Age Verification Method For Some Underage Users

Instagram is testing a new tool to verify the age of underage users that may try to say they're adults, Instagram's parent company Meta said Thursday. If someone whose account previously said they were under 18 years old tries to manually edit their date of birth on the app to say they are an adult, Instagram will ask for proof.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Netflix Lays Off About 300 Employees in Latest Round of Cuts

Netflix confirmed it laid off "around 300 employees" on Thursday. It's the streaming giant's third round of job cuts so far this year as it faces slowing growth. The layoffs were earlier reported by Variety. Netflix cut 150 jobs in May and laid off workers from its companion site, Tudum,...
BUSINESS
CNET

Amazon Promotes Doug Herrington to CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores

Amazon on Tuesday named Doug Herrington as the new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. Herrington will replace Dave Clark, who elected to step down effective July 1, a little more than a year after replacing Jeff Wilke in 2021. During his 17-year tenure with the e-commerce giant, Herrington has helped...
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Prepaid Home Internet for 2022

Do you need home internet but want to skip some of the hassles that come with signing up for service? A prepaid internet plan may be the way to go. Prepaid internet plans are separate from a provider's standard plans and often come with easy enrollment conditions -- no credit checks, minimal or no upfront costs and no contract requirements -- and straightforward, pay-as-you-go pricing.
INTERNET
CNET

Amazon Shows Off New Warehouse Robots, Including One That Moves Independently

Move over, Astro. There are some new robots on the block, and they'll live inside Amazon warehouses. On Wednesday, the company offered a glimpse of its latest in-house robot workers that perform transport and sorting duties. Proteus, for example, is Amazon's "first fully autonomous mobile robot" and looks like a...
BUSINESS
SPY

This 40% Off Deal Will Help You Transform the Outdated Outlets Throughout Your Home

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The design of the typical household outlet is over 100 years old, which is grossly outdated when you think about how our power needs have changed in the last decade alone. In fact, many of today’s most popular gadgets are powered through USB. If buying yet another power strip with USB ports doesn’t suit you, then consider this deal that will add USB ports to just about every corner of your home with...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $140

Looking for a "new" phone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones on sale starting at just $140. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Bitcoin Price Roller-Coasters Over and Below $20,000

Bitcoin clawed its way back from a weekend low-point, managing to hit more than $20,500 on Monday. The popular cryptocurrency's price fell below $20,000 Saturday and continued dropping Sunday to a low of $17,786. The last time the cryptocurrency was worth less than $20,000 was at the end of 2020,...
STOCKS
CNET

Amazon Robots Will Join Its Warehouse Workforce

While Amazon's Astro started hauling drinks from room to room in some homes this year, two new working robots will start hauling and sorting boxes at the company's warehouses in 2023. On Wednesday, Amazon gave a first look at Proteus and Cardinal, which the company says could reduce the risk of injury to warehouse' employees.
BUSINESS
CNET

Amazon is Offering Up to $300 Off the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung seems to be, almost single-handedly, attempting to revive the era of the flip phone. And the strangest part is, it may actually be working. CNET reviewer Patrick Holland called the Z Flip 3 "the first foldable you may actually want to buy," and right now, you can snag it at a bargain. Amazon is currently offering $300 off the cream color variant of the 128GB model, and other models are discounted by $150. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but straightforward discounts on the latest unlocked phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Unlimited Data Plans for 2022

It doesn't matter whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy or another Android device, when it comes to choosing the right service and unlimited data plan, things can get complicated quickly. That's in part because -- unlike home internet service, which is often limited to only one or two options in your area -- most people around the US can choose from several different competitors and wireless plans that offer similar claims of performance or coverage at different price points.
TECHNOLOGY

