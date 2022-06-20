Preorder Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo Switch and Save $11 With This Coupon

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung seems to be, almost single-handedly, attempting to revive the era of the flip phone. And the strangest part is, it may actually be working. CNET reviewer Patrick Holland called the Z Flip 3 "the first foldable you may actually want to buy," and right now, you can snag it at a bargain. Amazon is currently offering $300 off the cream color variant of the 128GB model, and other models are discounted by $150. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but straightforward discounts on the latest unlocked phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO