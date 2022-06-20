ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Preorder Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo Switch and Save $11 With This Coupon

By Zarrin Ahmed
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game is almost out, and some players have already tried out a demo of the game days before its release. Amazon is offering the...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Get a Free Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield This Weekend

The Pokemon Championships continue this weekend with the North America International, and viewers who tune in to the competition will receive a free present for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company will give away a free Gastrodon during the North America International Championships. This Pokemon is based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
CNET

Here's the Best Way for Businesses to Save Big on Prime Day

If Amazon purchases are a noticeable portion of your business's budget, you may want to consider the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card*. Not only can you save on everyday purchases and earn extra savings on the ongoing Prime Day deals, you can also choose short-term, interest-free financing for many purchases from Amazon. Plus, this card touts business-friendly accounting and data integrations to organize your transactions.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emblem#Coupon#Video Game#Cnetfwrs#Sunbreak
CNET

Best Prime Day iPad Deals: Save $40 on an iPad Air, $100 on an iPad Pro

Apple didn't announce any new iPads at WWDC 2022 earlier this month, but it did offer a preview of iPadOS 16 that will add better multitasking features to its tablets. The most recent hardware addition to the iPad lineup is the iPad Air that was released in March, bringing an update to the only iPad that missed a refresh in 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Gear Up for Grilling Season With $88 Off This Masterbuilt Combo Grill and Smoker

Grilling season is officially in full swing, and if you're looking to upgrade your backyard setup, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 is a combination grill and smoker that can do it all, and right now at Amazon, you can grab it for $398, which is $88 off the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so if you're hoping to snag one at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Has New Robots Joining Its Warehouse Workforce

While Amazon's Astro started hauling drinks from room to room in some homes this year, two new working robots will start hauling and sorting boxes at the company's warehouses in 2023. On Wednesday, Amazon gave a first look at Proteus and Cardinal, which the company says could reduce the risk of injury to warehouse' employees.
BUSINESS
CNET

Amazon is Offering Up to $300 Off the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung seems to be, almost single-handedly, attempting to revive the era of the flip phone. And the strangest part is, it may actually be working. CNET reviewer Patrick Holland called the Z Flip 3 "the first foldable you may actually want to buy," and right now, you can snag it at a bargain. Amazon is currently offering $300 off the cream color variant of the 128GB model, and other models are discounted by $150. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but straightforward discounts on the latest unlocked phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Capcom
CNET

B&H Gets In on the Early Prime Day Fun With Its Own 3-Day Mega Deal Zone Event

B&H has announced a three-day Mega Deal Zone event with deals on computers, photo and video equipment, studio lighting and much more. The retailer hosts these sales every once in a while, putting some of its best-sellers on sale for extreme discounts. The event runs from June 21 to June 23, which happens to be the beginning of Amazon's early Prime Day deals.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Shows Off New Warehouse Robots, Including One That Moves Independently

Move over, Astro. There are some new robots on the block, and they'll live inside Amazon warehouses. On Wednesday, the company offered a glimpse of its latest in-house robot workers that perform transport and sorting duties. Proteus, for example, is Amazon's "first fully autonomous mobile robot" and looks like a...
BUSINESS
CNET

Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $140

Looking for a "new" phone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones on sale starting at just $140. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Laptop Deals: Save $200 On a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, $250 On a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

As laptop manufacturers begin to roll out their 2022 models, now is a good time to scoop up a model from last year at a discount. With Intel announcing new 12th-gen Core processors and AMD rolling out new Ryzen chips at CES at the beginning of the year, retailers are slashing prices on current models to make way for new releases with the latest chips. You can also find savings on laptops with the latest Intel silicon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache To Get Rid of Excess Junk Files

Just like on a PC, every now and again it's good to clear out junk files on your Android phone. Clearing out the cookies and cache on your Android phone's web browser is a good way to get rid of a lot of that, as it's likely to have built up over the course of visiting many different websites every day. Whether your phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Try On an Apple Watch Series 3 From Just $95 Today Only at Woot

The Apple Watch is a terrific fitness tracker and communication device, but not everyone needs to have the latest smartwatch strapped to their wrist. If you don't want to spend $400 and up for the current Apple Watch Series 7, Woot has an array of Apple Watch Series 3 deals that can scratch your smartwatch itch without breaking the bank. These one-day deals offer refurb Series 3 models in 38mm or 42mm sizes and both GPS and GPS and cellular configurations with prices starting at just $95.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Dishwasher for 2022

For those who could never live without one, a dishwasher is more than just a means of cleaning up after meals. A dishwasher is a live-in housekeeper, a training system for children's chores and a radical act of self-care or couples' therapy. (Unless, of course, you frequently argue about how to best load it. Fortunately, we have a definitive guide to loading a dishwasher the right way. Case closed.)
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy