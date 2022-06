NEW YORK -- New York City's Rent Guidelines Board will hold a final vote Tuesday regarding rent increases. If approved, two million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments could see their rents rise. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports more on the last-minute pleas ahead of the crucial vote for New Yorkers. Tension and anxiety are reaching a high for some of more than a million New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments. In just a few hours, these tenants will find out if they will be paying more for where they live. "The rent increase is terrible," one tenant said. "Right now, I'm paying $1,400....

