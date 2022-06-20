ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Birmingham VA hosts hiring fair

By Sarah Jones
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Birmingham VA Healthcare System will hold a virtual hiring fair for RNs and LPNs...

ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa VA hosting health event for women

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting a health event for women who receive medical care at the facility. It will start at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24th at Auditorium Building Four. Contact Stephenie Wallace to participate. Phone number: (205) 554-2000x2369. Email: stephenie.wallace@va.gov.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gadsden State Community College starting nursing apprenticeship program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College is making history as the first college in the state to offer apprenticeships for students in the registered nurse program. Dean of Health Sciences Ken Kirkland says these students will get the chance to earn and learn, earning money and starting their...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Following criticism, coalition drops plan to temporarily house homeless residents in ‘microshelters’ during World Games

Following criticism from nationally-renowned experts, local nonprofit leaders and those who have experienced street homelessness here in Birmingham, a coalition of organizations supported by the City of Birmingham and the World Games has dropped its plan to temporarily house residents facing homelessness displaced by the security perimeter of the games.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Power CEO among new members of larger Regions Financial board

Regions Financial Corp. has named three major state business figures as new members to its board, which is expanding to 14 members. Alabama Power Co. CEO Mark Crosswhite, Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Tom Hill, and Noopur Davis, corporate executive vice president and chief information security and product privacy officer for Comcast, will be joining the board, according to an announcement.
ALABAMA STATE
Mayor Woodfin, Mastercard and BBRC announce new campaign to support Black-owned businesses during The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Birmingham Mayor Woodfin’s Office:. On June 23, Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined representatives from Mastercard and the Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC) to announce a new campaign to support local Black-owned businesses during this year’s World Games. Mayor Woodfin was also joined by LaToya Jolly of “Jolly Cakes,” a local Black-owned business participating in the campaign.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
Following criticism, coalition behind World Games homelessness project will host ‘public discussion’ June 23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A coalition of organizations behind a project to temporarily house individuals facing homelessness displaced by the World Games in “microshelters” will hold a media briefing and public discussion on June 23 at 8 a.m. In a statement posted to Medium Wednesday evening, organizers of the “Compassion Project” invited “individuals with concerns, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Games 2022 volunteers will be a taste of wonderful Southern hospitality

Thanks to sponsors like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, hundreds of thousands of people will be visiting Birmingham this July for The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022). For many, it’ll be their first taste of Southern hospitality. Thankfully, TWG 2022 volunteers will show off just how wonderful Birmingham, Alabama is. Read on to learn more about what makes these volunteers unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Celebrating red, white, and blue in 2022 means spending more green

Jefferson County, Ala. (WBMA) — This year, celebrating red, white and blue will definitely mean spending more green. "It's so expensive," said Chris Laughary who made a stop at Buccee's Thursday afternoon. Laughary and his wife bought an RV to save money taking vacations, but now they're looking at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Backpacks for Success Campaign Kicks Off on June 27, 2022 - Birmingham Charity Hoping To Fill 500 Backpacks For Children In Need; A 70% Increase

Birmingham students return to school in just over six weeks. Will they have the supplies need to start the school year on August 8?. The Circle of Love Foundation is preparing to make the 2022 school year a success for children in area shelters and others in need. On Monday, June 27, the nonprofit will launch its “Backpacks for Success” campaign to help children in need become a success in the classroom and beyond. With the rise in school supply costs and an increased need anticipated, The Circle of Love Foundation hopes to provide 500 backpacks with the needed school supplies, a 70% increase from the 2021 campaign.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2022 4th of July Happenings in Birmingham

It’s almost time to celebrate the 4th of July and Birmingham has lots of options for Fireworks and fun! From Baseball to a trip to the past at American Village here’s your rundown on fun for the 4th !. 4th of July Celebrations In Birmingham. I Love America...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Volunteers needed for MAX Volunteer Program at World Games 2022

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority volunteers of the World Games 2022 and Birmingham Rapid Transit will serve a vital role in ensuring riders have a world class transportation experience. There are opportunities for individuals and groups to sign up to serve. Link for volunteer application: https://maxtransit.org/world-games-2022/. The next training sessions...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Avondale community talks parking during World Games

Parking during the World Games is a big concern for some Avondale business owners. Many roads in the area will be blocked off and some of them wonder where their employees will park. Portions of 41st Street South and 5th Avenue South will be closed off during the World Games...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
University of Alabama building evacuated due to 'potentially hazardous material'

The University of Alabama issued an alert Thursday afternoon, notifying the public an on-campus building was being evacuated due to something found in storage room. Honors Hall, located on the East side of "The Quad" near the corner of University Boulevard and 6th Avenue, was evacuated close to 3 p.m. because of a potentially hazardous material found in a storage room of the building. No injuries were reported.
ALABAMA STATE

