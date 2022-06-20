Birmingham VA hosts hiring fair

Birmingham students return to school in just over six weeks. Will they have the supplies need to start the school year on August 8?. The Circle of Love Foundation is preparing to make the 2022 school year a success for children in area shelters and others in need. On Monday, June 27, the nonprofit will launch its “Backpacks for Success” campaign to help children in need become a success in the classroom and beyond. With the rise in school supply costs and an increased need anticipated, The Circle of Love Foundation hopes to provide 500 backpacks with the needed school supplies, a 70% increase from the 2021 campaign.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO