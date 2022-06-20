World’s largest bounce house heading to Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world’s largest bounce house hopes to put a spring in your step and a lot of fun into the 4th of July weekend.

The Big Bounce America will be at Wallace Park in Belton starting July 1, 2022.

XL Event Lab said the event includes four massive inflatables. There is a customized sports arena, an obstacle course, and a space-themed bounce house.

The fourth bounce house is named The Giant. It is 32 feet tall and covers 16,000 square feet. It’s so big that Guinness certified it as the largest bounce house in the world.

Inside The Giant, there are slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops. You’ll also find over-sized characters to snap Instagram-worthy pictures with your kids. There is also live music and competitions held inside.

Tickets start at $19 and give ticketholders three hours to jump to their hearts content. Advanced tickets are suggested because organizers say they expect the event to sell out.

