TV Series

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 20 (UPI) -- Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo will star in a crime thriller at Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it ordered the new series Criminal Record.

Criminal Record hails from Paul Rutman (Vera) and will consist of eight episodes. The show is in production in London and is produced by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Capaldi and Jumbo will play Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, two detectives who find themselves in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

"The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain," an official description reads.

Criminal Record is executive produced by Capaldi, Jumbo, Rutman and Elaine Collins. Jim Loach (Save Me Too) will direct the series.

Capaldi is known for playing the 12th Doctor on the BBC series Doctor Who, while Jumbo portrayed Lucca Quinn on The Good Wife and its spinoff, The Good Fight.

UPI News

