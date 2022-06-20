EPD: Driver flees scene after striking 80-year-old man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating after a vehicle struck an 80-year-old man crossing Morgan Avenue on June 12.

Police say the man was hit by the vehicle just before 9 p.m. while he was crossing Morgan Avenue on his way home from picking up prescriptions. According to a release from EPD, the man suffered severe injuries including a skull fracture, pelvic fracture, a spine injury and bleeding on his brain and kidneys. The man is still listed in critical condition.

“He’s special to me,” said the victims wife, Roxane Weber. “He’s my bestfriend and they hit him like he was trash in the street. It’s not fair.”

Family of the victim has identified him as Gardner A. Weber. Family has also said that he had a grandson born on June 1 named after him that he has not yet met. Weber’s son said in a Facebook post said that Weber is still on life support and receiving units of blood after surgery to mend his shattered pelvis.

“He gets to be 80 and he just wants to be peaceful and just enjoy his family and then this happens,” Weber said. “I mean he just got over COVID and was in the hospital for a very long time with that and he had stroke with that.”



Pictures of Weber’s grandson, Leo Arthur

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox based on parts found at the scene. They also said the vehicle should be missing a driver’s side mirror and could possibly have other damage near the front and on the driver’s side.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call 812-436-4017.

