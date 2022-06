Byron Leslie Wood, age 77, parted from this life into eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ on June 17, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri, with his son, Korey and future daughter-in-law, Chrystene at his side. He was born on April 14, 1945, in Monroe, Michigan, to Leslie Tellus Wood and Juber Wimberly Wood. He married Chelsea Baker in 1983.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO