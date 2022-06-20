California drought, heat will impact crop imports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's population of gray wolves is resilient and robust, wildlife managers said Thursday as they released a draft updated plan to keep it that way. The Department of Natural Resources laid out a blueprint for the next 10 years to both strengthen conservation and...
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' highest court rules that a referendum on imposing a "millionaire tax" can go before voters in November. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Al Gross, an independent seeking Alaska’s US House seat, says he is withdrawing from the race. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yolanda Flowers wins Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
A Texas school district has announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting dresses and skirts. Forney Independent School District released a statement on its website about the changes and uploaded a video to YouTube on Monday. For the 2022-23 school year, two of...
BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday that the wording of a summary of a ballot question for a proposed “millionaire tax” constitutional amendment is legal and the measure can go before voters in November. The amendment, if passed, would impose a 4% surtax...
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Federal agents have searched Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era Justice Department official. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris West wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former employee of Washington state’s Employment Security Department pleaded guilty to three federal felonies for exploiting his employment for personal enrichment and fraudulently distributing at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, prosecutors said. Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement that...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yesli Vega wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wade Herring wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ATLANTA (AP) — Three Democrats endorsed by Stacey Abrams won runoffs for statewide office Tuesday, while two Republicans beat other members of their party who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Bee Nguyen beat Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the Democratic race for secretary of state. Charlie Bailey beat...
ATLANTA (AP) — State Rep. Bee Nguyen wins Democratic primary runoff for Georgia secretary of state, faces GOP incumbent Raffensperger. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Illinois state senator was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Teamsters union for a no-show job. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was sentenced on a...
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg convicted in impeachment trial over 2020 fatal crash, removed from office. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0