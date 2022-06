If you're a fan of Mississippi River cruise ships, you're in for a treat soon in Hannibal. A brand new riverboat is about to make its debut in Mark Twain's hometown. I had a friend mention to me that the Visit Hannibal website had a countdown along with a picture of the American Melody. If the countdown is accurate, it might make its first appearance in Hannibal as early as this weekend.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO