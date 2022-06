An 18-year-old has died after rescuers pulled him from the water when he failed to surface while swimming at a quarry in Gloucester with friends Wednesday, officials said. Gloucester Assistant Fire Chief Robert Rivas said emergency responders were called to Vernon's Pit at 1:15 p.m. when the teen jumped into the water from a high cliff while swimming with a group of friends and did not come back up. Firefighters and police immediately responded and began searching the water.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO