Oswego Woman Killed on One-Car Accident in Wayne County

The following release was issued by Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey regarding a threat received Thursday by the Watkins Glen School District:. “On June 23, 2022 at about 12:52 PM a staff member from the Watkins Glen School District contacted a School Resource Officer from the Watkins Glen Police Department and advised this Officer that the school just received a violent threat via phone. Officers immediately responded to the school and advised the Schuyler County Communication Center of such threat and requested any and all available units in Schuyler County to respond and assist.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO