Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: June 20, 2022

The High School National Finals Rodeo will be July 17 through the 23rd at the Camplex in Gillette and the event is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world with over 1600 contestants. Wyoming traditionally has fared well at this huge rodeo and has a defending national champion in Haiden Thompson of Yoder in the goat tying. The top 4 finishers in each state qualified for nationals so here's the list of the Wyoming qualifiers and their season point total.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO