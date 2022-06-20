Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, again, rebuffs House Oversight Committee's invitation to testify in workplace culture investigation of franchise

Steve Bannon’s lawyers duked it out with prosecutors on Friday through dueling motions in limine preparing for his July 18 jury trial on contempt of Congress charges. Bannon, who refused to engage at all with the January 6 Select Committee and then promised to turn his indictment into “the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden,” is very concerned that prosecutors will poison the jury against him. Toward that end, he’d like to preclude any mention of the unfortunate events of January 6, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO