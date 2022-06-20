ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, again, rebuffs House Oversight Committee's invitation to testify in workplace culture investigation of franchise

The attorney for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reiterated Monday that Snyder would not testify before Congress on June 22, despite a request from the committee to reconsider. Karen Patton Seymour declined the initial invitation from the House Oversight Committee investigating the Commanders' alleged "toxic workplace culture," saying that...

