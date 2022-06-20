Firefighters respond to grassfire at Sioux City north side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that the grassfire has been put out and is under control.

PREVIOUS: Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a grassfire Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2900 block of Signal Hill Drive around 11 a.m. for a small grassfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more inforamtion if available.

