College softball player has to have her jaw WIRED SHUT for six weeks after being hit in the face by a 60MPH ball in horrific accident that left her with a shattered jaw and unable to eat or brush her teeth

By Kelsi Karruli For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A college softball player has revealed she had to have her mouth wired shut for six weeks after a ball going 60mph hit her in the face during a training session and broke her jaw in two places.

Emma Ardith Todhunter, a North Idaho College athlete who is due to graduate in 2023, opened up about her horrific injuries - and subsequent treatment - in a series of TikTok videos which have now gone viral, with the student revealing she was left unable to eat solid food or brush her teeth as a result of the wiring.

In on TikTok post, Emma revealed that 'the ball was coming at me,' and hit her 'straight on' her jaw at '60 miles an hour.'

She explained that when the ball hit her, it broke her jaw in two different places, and ripped out 'a big chunk of her tooth,' leaving doctors with no other choice but to wire her mouth shut for a total of six weeks so it would heal properly.

Emma also described how doctors put her on a liquid diet for the six weeks her jaw was wired - making straws the athlete's new 'best friend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYc6P_0gGOz86100
A softball player revealed her mouth had to be wired shut after a softball going 60mph broke her jaw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtH1L_0gGOz86100
Emma Ardith Todhunter, a softball player at North Idaho College took to TikTok to share her experience of having to have her mouth wired shut so her jaw could heal properly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WePr9_0gGOz86100
The athlete due to graduate in 2023 shared that the ball hit her in two different spots and 'ripped out a chunk of her tooth' in a since viral TikTok video, which has over 9 million views

Prior to surgery, Emma shared a video to her TikTok of her in the hospital saying, 'I love you guys and thank you for being there for me.'

The college student documented many videos of her experience having her mouth wired shut, saying 'straws are my best friend,' and added that she 'can't brush her teeth.'

When the athlete first got out of surgery doctors told her she couldn't eat, couldn't brush her teeth and that if she need to throw up she would either have to 'swallow it' or 'let it drip.'

The softball player has also made a series of videos documenting her countdown to having her wires removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GFxN_0gGOz86100
Emma's lifestyle completely changed when she had her mouth wired shut, the athlete shared that doctors put her on a liquid diet and told her she that she 'can't brush her teeth' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fglph_0gGOz86100
The liquid diet Emma was put on after she broke her jaw, cost her ten pounds from an already slim frame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKsVI_0gGOz86100
The softball player revealed to her followers that because of her surgery she 'can't brush her teeth,' and that straws are her 'best friend'

Since Emma hasn't been able to eat any solid food since having her mouth wired shut, she has been living off of smoothies and has lost a total of ten pounds from her already slim frame.

In multiple videos, Emma shows viewers how she makes sometimes over three smoothies for herself per day since she now has to eat through a tube.

Emma notes that because of this experience, smoothies have become her 'favorite food.'

She added that even after having the wires removed she will continue to make and drink smoothies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbSyf_0gGOz86100
On the day of her accident, Emma shared an X-ray picture to her TikTok that showed the exact place the ball broke her jaw 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eqj4_0gGOz86100
Emma revealed her wire free mouth to her TikTok followers and added that she credits her positive attitude for helping her through the six weeks her mouth was wired shut 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5VYR_0gGOz86100
Emma has been playing softball since she was young and said that she is looking forward to returning to a new season after recovering from her broken jaw

Jaw Wiring: What it is and how its beneficial

Doctors will perform jaw-wiring surgery when:

The benefits of jaw wiring surgery are:

While many would've never so much as looked at another softball after an experience like hers, Emma is finding strength in remaining positive.

The athlete has been playing softball since she was young and insists she will get right back into the game as soon as she recovers.

Emma hasn't stopped playing since her injury, sharing on TikTok that she is still training 'for the fall season.'

She also made sure to let her followers know that she is being 'safe' while she trains for a new season.

Emma has made a series of videos on her TikTok counting down to having her wires removed and to playing softball again with her teammates.

Social media users took to her TikTok comments to share how incredible she was, with one user saying, 'You give the world hope! I hope the recovery continues to go smoothly.'

Another person related to Emma, saying, 'I play softball and I know how much it means to me so I hope you get to play.'

While some TikTokers shared their amazement in her positivity, others were quick to point out their own fears.

One user commented, 'I genuinely think I would go insane.'

Another joked, 'I'm quitting softball.'

Emma has fully recovered and is thankful she no longer has her mouth wired shut.

She credits her positive attitude and doctors for helping her through this difficult time.

