Virginia primary election Tuesday

The Virginia's 2nd Congressional District covers all or part of York County, James City County, Accomack County, Northampton County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega locked in the GOP win for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which is expected to be one of the most competitive races against Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November. Following a recent redistricting, Vega, a current deputy sheriff and former...
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elizabeth Martin is busy shifting through paperwork and answering questions as the Winchester election director leads her community through the confusion of redistricting in Virginia. “We’ve had thousands of phone calls. Why did I get this letter?” she said as she refers to the state letter...
(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
Vega takes redistricted House seat, beating two Spotsylvania candidates. Yesli Vega won the GOP nomination for Virginia’s seventh Congressional seat. She triumphed over five other candidates in the newly redrawn district, with a huge lead over the rest of the candidates in Prince William County. A Prince William County...
(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
Three states hold notable election contests on Tuesday: Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs. In Virginia, two Democratic incumbents in competitive congressional districts await to see who their Republican challengers will be. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
NORFOLK, Va. — Terry Namkung is the projected winner of the Republican primary election in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. With 98% of the results reported, Namkung leads Ted Engquist 62% to 38%. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 8 p.m. This district covers parts of the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginians head to the polls Tuesday for the mid-term Congressional primaries. The turnout is expected to be light. The most hotly contested race locally is in the Second District, a seat occupied by two-term incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria. Four Republicans are on the ballot, fighting...
ROANOKE, Va. – Voters have the chance to hit the polls for the Virginia primaries Tuesday, and we have some helpful information to keep in mind before you go. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, June 21. In Roanoke, we have two different...
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians will head to the ballot box Tuesday, June 21, to pick their party’s nominees for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first primary election under newly-drawn district boundaries based on the 2020 Census. Five of Virginia's 11 congressional districts will hold primaries:...
While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
