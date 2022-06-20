ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia primary election Tuesday

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is voting day for Virginia's Republican...

www.13newsnow.com

WHSV

Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elizabeth Martin is busy shifting through paperwork and answering questions as the Winchester election director leads her community through the confusion of redistricting in Virginia. “We’ve had thousands of phone calls. Why did I get this letter?” she said as she refers to the state letter...
WDVM 25

What we learned from Virginia and DC’s primary results

(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
WFXR

Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from Virginia

Three states hold notable election contests on Tuesday: Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs. In Virginia, two Democratic incumbents in competitive congressional districts await to see who their Republican challengers will be. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
WSLS

Virginia primary elections begin tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Voters have the chance to hit the polls for the Virginia primaries Tuesday, and we have some helpful information to keep in mind before you go. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, June 21. In Roanoke, we have two different...
WTOP

In Virginia, 2 primary races stand out

While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
Virginia Mercury

As feds eye more wind leases off Virginia, fishing industries fear losses

Today, two wind turbines turn off Virginia’s coast. But by the middle of the next decade, hundreds more may have joined them.  With a major push underway by President Joe Biden’s administration to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind as a way to reduce U.S. reliance on fossil fuels, federal officials are looking to dramatically […] The post As feds eye more wind leases off Virginia, fishing industries fear losses appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
