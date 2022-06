Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help them identify some individuals accused of stealing a purse early Friday morning in the borough. Police say that the theft happened on June 17th at 12:15 AM at the borough parking garage. Two unidentified men took a woman’s purse, which was left unattended at the garage. Images from security footage show the suspects are two men. One was a white man wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt, red pants and black shoes. The other was a white man wearing a white t-shirt blue shorts and black shoes.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO