Throwing garbage on the ice at a hockey game is never a good idea. It seems especially silly after your team just pulled off a huge win to get back into the Stanley Cup Final. Following Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over Colorado at home Monday night, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was clearly annoyed as he was celebrating with his teammates and fans started throwing garbage on the ice. Stamkos pleaded with the crowd to stop, and it was clear he was getting annoyed.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO