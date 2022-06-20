ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Colombian president's challenges: military, rebels, congress and markets

By Daniel MUNOZ, Juan Sebastian SERRANO, Barnaby CHESTERMAN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbAt8_0gGOxzQL00
El presidente electo de New Colombia's president-elect, Gustavo Petro (left) will face a tough balancing act when he assumes office amongst much suspicion from the military, businesses and citizens /AFP

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's new president, faces a plethora of challenges ahead -- from appeasing deeply suspicious military and business sectors, to ending a decades-long conflict with armed groups and garnering enough support in congress to govern.

Here are four main issues the 62-year-old former guerrilla needs to address:

- Military mistrust

When Petro is sworn as president, the military high command will have to pledge loyalty to a former guerrilla in a country that has been fighting leftist rebels for six decades.

Added to that, in April Petro accused the military high command of being allies of the Gulf Clan, the largest drug cartel in Colombia.

Army general Eduardo Zapateiro responded by accusing Petro of "politicking", breaking the rules of a constitution that bars the security forces from taking part in political debate or voting.

"The issue of mistrust between the president and the military is significant," Sergio Guzman, president of the Colombia Risk Analysis consultancy, told AFP.

"Petro must appoint someone (as defense minister) who commands the respect and trust of military members, otherwise, the transition is likely to be a mess."

It is normal for a new president to "purge" the military high command when taking office, said Felipe Botero, a professor of political science at Los Andes University.

But "Petro will have to do so with silk gloves," he added.

The new president's choice for defense minister will be keenly scrutinized.

So far, all he has said is that he will appoint a woman specializing in human rights.

- Ending armed conflict

As an ex-guerrilla himself, Petro already faces a mountain of skepticism and even hatred.

During the campaign he faced many false accusations, including claims that he personally killed many people when he belonged to the M-19 rebel group -- he says he was just an organizer.

"It was a campaign of lies and fear mongering," Petro said.

Before the election he vowed to open peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's last active rebel group. But to do so would be to walk a tightrope.

"I think Petro will struggle a lot with the ELN. When he comes into office he will have a million political battles to fight," said Elizabeth Dickinson, Colombia analyst at the International Crisis Group in Bogota.

If he wants to convince his doubters that "he is not himself an extreme left wing politician," opening negotiations with the ELN should be put on the back burner, she said.

However, Dickinson added that "the only real exit route from the conflict" is to negotiate with armed groups that have stepped up violence this year.

- Forming majorities

Petro's allies took a significant number of seats in March's legislative elections, but not enough for a majority.

"This result does not give the new president a clear mandate to execute his policy without at least trying to address" opposition concerns, said Guzman.

In such a fragmented congress, Petro will have to "show a willingness to share cabinet positions with different parties."

He will also need to demonstrate he has learned from the mistakes he made as mayor of Bogota from 2012-15, when he repeatedly clashed with the city council, which buried many of his initiatives.

"Now that the problem is the governability of congress, Petro has to try to propose what he called a great national agreement," Alejo Vargas, a law professor in the National University, told AFP.

- Appeasing markets

On the campaign trial, Petro tried to assuage fears he would turn Colombia into a new Venezuela by promising not to expropriate private property or businesses.

In his first speech as president-elect, he struck a conciliatory tone.

"We are going to develop capitalism in Colombia, not because we love it but because we must first overcome pre-modernity," Petro told cheering supporters.

That was "a clear message to the right," said Botero.

Petro is saying "I'm left-wing, but that doesn't mean I will radically transform the economy."

But judging by his first speech, friction is around the corner.

"He said thigs that imply regulation, which is one of the main fears of the markets," said Botero.

Michael Shifter from the Inter-American Dialogue think tank says Petro "doesn't want to be a failed president and if any country is a failed country, it's Venezuela."

But economist Jorge Restrepo says Petro still needs to build confidence in the business sector.

The new president will need to treat businesses not "as rivals but as those that will manage the development and creation of employment."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Venezuela#Drug Cartel
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy