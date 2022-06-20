9U Stallions battled through three games at home tournament

The Antigo Stallions travel baseball program hosted its annual June tournament this past weekend.

The 9U edition of the Stallions ended the weekend with hard-fought 1-2 record, defeating Wausau East Friday, before dropping games to Medford and D.C. Everest.

Against Wausau East, the 9U Stallions produced seven base hits in a 7-6 win. Two came from Nolan Schofield, including a double. Gabe Hilger, Jordy Zupon, Maverick Carter, Jude Hoffman and Tevyn Zarda all added singles.

Tucker Medo was Antigo’s starting pitcher, striking out four through three innings of work. Hilger struck out one in two innings of work, with Schofield striking out four in 1 2/3 frames, finishing up and earning the win in the 7-6 final.

Things didn’t go as well Saturday in game two, as the 9U squad fell 14-3 against a Medford team they had beaten a week prior.

Alex Kubiacyzk drew the start on the mound, striking out four Medford hitters over three complete innings. Zupon pitched the final two, recording a pair of Ks.

At the plate, Medo and Hilger were both 2-for-2, with Kubiaczyk contributing one hit.

The 9U Stallions closed out their tournament run Sunday against D.C. Everest, losing 13-5.

Hilger struck out five batters over two innings as he drew the starting nod. Medo and Schofield combined over the next two frames.

Ridge Hessedahl recorded a triple for Antigo in the loss, with Parker Schroeder pounding out a double, while Medo singled to account for the Stallions’ three hits.

“Everything we hit this weekend was right at somebody or they made a great defensive play on the ball,” head coach Brock Zupon said. “That’s what it seemed like. Just couldn’t catch a break, but the kids played their hearts out, I have to give them credit.”