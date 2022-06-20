ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

9U Stallions battled through three games at home tournament

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The Antigo Stallions travel baseball program hosted its annual June tournament this past weekend.

The 9U edition of the Stallions ended the weekend with hard-fought 1-2 record, defeating Wausau East Friday, before dropping games to Medford and D.C. Everest.

Against Wausau East, the 9U Stallions produced seven base hits in a 7-6 win. Two came from Nolan Schofield, including a double. Gabe Hilger, Jordy Zupon, Maverick Carter, Jude Hoffman and Tevyn Zarda all added singles.

Tucker Medo was Antigo’s starting pitcher, striking out four through three innings of work. Hilger struck out one in two innings of work, with Schofield striking out four in 1 2/3 frames, finishing up and earning the win in the 7-6 final.

Things didn’t go as well Saturday in game two, as the 9U squad fell 14-3 against a Medford team they had beaten a week prior.

Alex Kubiacyzk drew the start on the mound, striking out four Medford hitters over three complete innings. Zupon pitched the final two, recording a pair of Ks.

At the plate, Medo and Hilger were both 2-for-2, with Kubiaczyk contributing one hit.

The 9U Stallions closed out their tournament run Sunday against D.C. Everest, losing 13-5.

Hilger struck out five batters over two innings as he drew the starting nod. Medo and Schofield combined over the next two frames.

Ridge Hessedahl recorded a triple for Antigo in the loss, with Parker Schroeder pounding out a double, while Medo singled to account for the Stallions’ three hits.

“Everything we hit this weekend was right at somebody or they made a great defensive play on the ball,” head coach Brock Zupon said. “That’s what it seemed like. Just couldn’t catch a break, but the kids played their hearts out, I have to give them credit.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Medford, WI
Sports
City
Antigo, WI
Antigo, WI
Sports
City
Medford, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batters#Antigo Stallions
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
40
Followers
173
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy