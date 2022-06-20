ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell pays off college debt for five NAACP youth leaders

Cover picture for the articlePharrell Williams made five NAACP youth leaders very happy on Friday by cancelling their student debt. Before kicking off his Something in the Water festival in Washington, D.C, the rapper and producer surprised the...

