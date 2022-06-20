ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ROTARY CLUB OF SHREVEPORT AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Rotary Club of Shreveport awards civic grants to local nonprofits on an. annual basis. These grants support the community through funding of select projects that. benefit local area residents, provide opportunities for members...

bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

New location for fourth of july event

South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth when the annual KTBS Freedom. Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive Fourth of July fireworks. display to South Bossier Park, located on Caplis Sligo Rd. approximately one mile. south of Sligo Rd. Plans for the fireworks display marks...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Largest Juneteenth festival in Louisiana celebrated in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 35th annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival, the largest Juneteenth celebration in Louisiana, took place over the weekend in Shreveport. It’s a celebration of Louisiana’s culture and black history. The event in Festival Plaza brings fun and purpose, honoring Juneteenth. “I...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Bayou Grande apartments showcase newest downtown living option

The long-awaited Bayou Grande apartments at 961 Caddo Street opened its doors to the community June 16, to show off the newest option in downtown living. Over the past couple of years, there have been a lot of questions about what was being built at the corner of Common and Caddo Streets downtown, but the efforts to bring the upscale housing predate the construction by nearly a decade.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dads on Duty awards car to recent Southwood High graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport organization Dads on Duty recently put a smile on one Southwood High School student’s face. Before she heads off to college, Rondishe’a Williams was gifted a car!. The recent graduate entered a competition where students were asked to answer several questions in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
KTAL

SUSLA: The Roy Griggs School of Business

Biskie talks with the incredible team from Southern University at Shreveport about the upcoming ribbon cutting, and amazing advancements for the Roy Griggs School of Business. The mission and goals of Southern University at Shreveport’s Roy Griggs School of Business complement the missions and goals of the University. The mission of the RGSB is to provide students with a solid foundation of knowledge relative to the field of business and related subject areas while developing the communication skills necessary to advance in today’s 21st-century business environment. The Roy Griggs School of Business strives to maximize student success whether they plan to seek immediate employment in their chosen field, transfer to a four-year institution, or simply enhance their job skills.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

HISTORIC NURSING AFFILIATE AGREEMENT BETWEEN SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT ANDSOUTHERN UNIVERSITY IN BATON ROUGE TO IMPLEMENT A 100% ONLINE RN-BSN PROGRAM

On Thursday June 23, 2022, at 5:45 P.M officials from Southern University and A&M College (SUBR) and Southern. University at Shreveport (SUSLA) will sign an affiliation agreement between the respective nursing and allied health. programs of both institutions. The partnership will allow graduates of SUSLA’s registered nurse (RN) program to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

SML DOWNTOWN BRANCH TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS JUNE 27

Shreve Memorial Library’s Main Branch, located in downtown Shreveport, will close to the public beginning Monday, June 27 in preparation for planned renovations to the branch. The branch, located at 424 Texas Street, will remain closed until further notice until needed renovations and improvements are completed. Patrons of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Shreveport Certified User: Artist Course Leading to Unity Certification

Local professionals leveled up their job skills by earning Level 1 Unity Certifications after completing LSUS Continuing Education’s AR/VR/ Unity Certified User: Artist prep-course. Approximately 80% of the first cohort passed the certification exam, demonstrating knowledge that includes managing the basic aspects of dealing with art assets, scene content design, and using tools within Unity to assist in experience creation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Rotary Club#Volunteers Of America#Girls Club#Charity#Highland Center#Salvation Army Boys
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Council selects a new president

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular meeting, Jeffery Darby and Jeff Free were elected to lead the Bossier City Council effective July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023. Darby, who serves District 2 on the city council, was named President and Free, who serves District 4 on the city council, was elected Vice President.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
beckersasc.com

Christus Health ASC acquired in Louisiana

Healthcare real estate company Montecito Medical has acquired an ASC building in Shreveport, La. The 7,064-square-foot property is fully leased to Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, Montecito said June 16. Christus Surgery Center-Shreveport is a multispecialty ASC with two operating rooms that offer services in podiatry, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, general breast surgery, urology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and dental surgery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Is Shreveport One of the Best or Worst Run Cities in the Country?

We all like to complain about Shreveport city government, but how does it stack up against other municipalities across the country?. We all like to moan and groan about life in Shreveport. Traffic, roads, crime, city services, you name it. But how does the City of Shreveport rank when it comes to actual day-to-day operations? WalletHub.com did the research and while Shreveport isn't as bad as you might think, it's not great either.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Want Trejo’s on Mansfield Before They Close? Go Now

There Have Been Multiple Rumors That Chick-fil-A is Bringing a Location to South Shreveport. I first saw a Facebook post claiming that we would soon be seeing construction start for a new Chick-fil-A location. However, there weren't many facts to back up the rumors. Keel News spoke with the Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke, in February 2022 and he confirmed that there is a Chick-fil-A in the works on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
MANSFIELD, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City officials visit soil mitigation cleanup site

On Tuesday, June 21, Bossier City officials and citizens visited areas near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treatment facility. The site is located on the south side of Green St. at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City. Currently, soil is being excavated to remove environmental contamination. Excavation work began in February 2022...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Beverly Edwards

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Edwards was born on December 14, 1933 to Earl and Mabel Boetscher Thomas in Oskaloosa, IA and passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Bossier City, LA. To describe our mother’s life in a paragraph or two seems like such a disservice to who she was. A devoted military wife that followed her husband around the country to his different posts for 22 years. A stay-at-home mom during those years to 4 children. Then she became a real estate agent, a real estate broker, hotel manager, real estate title manager, then finally retiring as office manager for EMSCO Southwest in Springhill. During those years she fulfilled many dreams. She learned to ride a motorcycle. She learned to fly and became a licensed private pilot. She learned to do aerobatics, and once “buzzed the tower” at over 200 mph in a WW2 fighter plane. Most people didn’t know she had a little daredevil in her. She always said her proudest accomplishment was her family. She was the definition of Mom. Always present at our activities, supporting us all as we spread our wings. Grandma was a title she wore with pride. No birthday was ever forgotten, and the holidays were always at Grandma’s house. The spray on her casket will be red roses. These will be the last she gets. About 30 years ago Dad dug up a wild rose bush he found in the woods and planted it at their home. Every year the rose bush would bloom beautiful red roses on their anniversary, even after his passing 22 years ago. She always looked forward to seeing those roses and waited patiently for Dad’s gift. For the first time, the rose didn’t bloom this year. I guess he knew he would be giving them to her in person.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Craig Alan Rice

Mr. Craig Alan Rice, age 55, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Services in his honor will begin with a visitation between 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, June 25, at Barksdale Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA, with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Calvin Hubbard, presiding.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

LANE CLOSURE: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, one lane of the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge eastbound over the Red River in Caddo Parish will be closed for routine bridge inspection. This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy