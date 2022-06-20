ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Bever Park Neighborhood Assoc. - New members meeting

 3 days ago

Bever Park Neighborhood Association would like to invite new member to...

Cedar Rapids Area Genealogy Library

The Cedar Rapids Area Genealogy Library is open for visitors from 10:00 am until 4:00 PM. Research your family tree with help from library volunteers. Located in the lower level of the Masonic Library at 813 1st Avenue SE. Parking is available in the rear and enter through the back door. Admission is free but donations are welcome.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Twins Broke A World Record Before They Could Even Walk

Two little girls from Eastern Iowa have been Guinness World Record holders since the day they were born. Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt were diagnosed with Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome right before their mother, Jade, hit the 18-week mark in her pregnancy. Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome is s a...
blooloop.com

Lost Island: a brand new theme park for Iowa

In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
WATERLOO, IA
#Volunteers#Neighborhood Newsletter
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Tips to keep cool and conserve energy during hotter summer days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the high temperatures continue throughout Eastern Iowa, to conserve power, Alliant Energy says there are ways to cut down on usage and stay cool. For example cleaning or replacing your AC air filters. Clogged filters make it harder to push air and your air...
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Tuesday Warnings

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after 1 injured in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg Monday. Muscatine police responded about 10:40 a.m. to the 800 block of 8th Street for a reported person stabbed, according to a media release. According to police, officers found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh...
MUSCATINE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waverly Man Gets Redemption On ‘America Ninja Warrior’

A Cedar Valley native returned to the popular competition show for a second year in a row. Last year, he fell a bit short early on... A few months ago we shared the news that 10 athletes from the Cedar Falls Ninja U would be competing in the current season of 'America Ninja Warrior.' The episode that they would be featured on aired on Monday, June 20th.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
B100

What Is The Most Overhyped City In Iowa? [Poll]

Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to hype up the parts of Iowa that they are from. I grew up in a smaller town in Iowa, so I prefer small towns while others from bigger cities in Iowa most likely prefer the well, the cities.
kwayradio.com

Man Threatened to Kill Woman Over Gas Debt

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman over a gas debt, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 22 year old Montreal Young allegedly owed a woman $10 for a ride she had given him. When the woman saw Young in the hallway of their apartment complex and asked about being paid back, Young lifted his shirt to display a gun. He then drew the weapon and told the woman he was going to kill her. Officers found a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol in Young’s apartment and he had a blood alcohol level of .129. He has been charged with Assault While Displaying a Weapon, first degree Harassment, and Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated.
WATERLOO, IA

