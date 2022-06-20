2 dead in overnight Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Two people are dead and another is injured after an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to the 103 block of Westgate Street at about 1:30 a.m.

On scene, crews were told that people were trapped inside a home that was on fire. Two teens were able to escape.

Firefighters conducted search and rescue operations, but two people were found dead inside and a third was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

