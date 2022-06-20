ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

2 dead in overnight Overland Park house fire

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03v6cq_0gGOvrrb00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Two people are dead and another is injured after an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to the 103 block of Westgate Street at about 1:30 a.m.

On scene, crews were told that people were trapped inside a home that was on fire. Two teens were able to escape.

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

Firefighters conducted search and rescue operations, but two people were found dead inside and a third was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Firefighter dies following fire in Pleasanton, Kansas

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - We have now learned Linn County firefighter Joshua Haynes has died after he was critically injured while responding to a fire earlier this week. The passing of Josh Haynes is just devastating for this rural Linn County community. A number of people have already put...
LINN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Home, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Overland Park, KS
Accidents
KMBC.com

Neighbors pull woman from her burning home in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Neighbors seeing smoke Tuesday morning ran to the rescue of a woman trapped in her burning home in Blue Springs, Missouri. Jackson County fire crews were called to the home in the 5200 block of Northwest Downing around 11:45 a.m. to investigate heavy flames coming from the structure.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
republic-online.com

Linn County firefighter critically injured in blaze

PLEASANTON – Linn County firefighter Josh Haynes was critically injured while fighting a blaze Monday, June 20, at Carpenter Chiropractic Health Center in Pleasanton. The center is owned and operated by Chase Carpenter at 714 Main St. in Pleasanton. John Ham, public information officer for the Kansas City field...
LINN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Teen Hurt in I-35 Accident

A 16-year-old Lathrop girl was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. According to the accident report the 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 30.8 mile marker in Clay County at 6:22 P.M. when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The Jeep came back onto the roadway and began skidding before going off the right side of the highway surface.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy