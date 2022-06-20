ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Want Their Daughters to Live ‘As Normal a Life’ as Possible: They’re ‘Protective’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsMsN_0gGOvC7A00
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2022. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Family first. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds don't want their celebrity status to affect their three daughters as they grow up.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Sweetest Quotes About Their 3 Daughters

Read article

"Blake and Ryan have done a really great job at raising them away from the public eye and having as normal as a life they can," a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the couple's "protective" parenting style. "They've always wanted to make sure their children's lives were kept private."

The insider continued: " They are loving watching the girls grow up and have different personalities. … They're really content with three kids for now . They've been really busy as a family of five, plus Blake and Ryan have a lot of projects in the works."

Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Read article

Three years after they tied the knot, the Gossip Girl alum , 34, and Reynolds, 45, welcomed daughter James in 2014. Their second daughter, Inez, joined the family in September 2016 and Lively gave birth to Betty in August 2019.

The couple have previously spoken about their desire to raise their children out of the spotlight , telling Marie Claire in 2016 that they didn't want to "rob them" of a normal childhood just because they chose to work in show business. "My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public ," Lively told the outlet at the time. “Our child hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had . ... We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish."

The duo's dedication to prioritizing their children also means that they've become picky about the projects they choose to work on. "I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love [the role] because I’m just obsessed with my kids," the Rhythm Section actress told E! News in February 2020. "So, yeah, I think it’s gotta really be worth it to take me away ."

Reynolds echoed his wife's sentiments in October 2021, when he announced plans to take a step back from acting . “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” the Deadpool star told The Hollywood Reporter one month later. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

Later that month, he explained that his sabbatical was "in part" designed to allow Lively the chance to take on some more involved projects, while "another part is purely selfish," Reynolds told Fatherly in November 2021. " It's just that I don't want to miss this time . You don't get this time back."

Celebrity Couples Who Have Pranked Each Other

Read article

Adding that raising three children is "a circus," the Detective Pikachu star continued: "There's always something going on. There’s always some extracurricular thing that the kids are doing, that sort of thing. So, yeah, I'll be there doing all that stuff. I'm going to experiment with my cooking abilities again. It's going to be nice."

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Had Their Romance on Full Display as They Headed to a Special Taylor Swift Screening

We find ourselves obsessing over Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s relationship more and more, whether it's the special gifts they give one another or the tidbits they share about raising their kids. Earlier this weekend, the pair were spotted as they headed to the Tribeca Film Festival, where they went to support their pal, Taylor Swift, as she screened her recent music video film, All Too Well, ﻿during the “Tribeca Talks” series. And it was on the way there that the couple's romance was on full display.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Support Friend Taylor Swift At Her ‘All Too Well’ Premiere: Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are certainly the tried-and-true friends one would want in their corner. And Taylor Swift just happens to be the lucky recipient of such an honor! The gorgeous Hollywood couple were spotted supporting their songwriting BFF at the premiere of Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival In New York on Saturday, June 11. The event, billed as “A Conversation with Taylor Swift,” will also include the “Shake It Off” hitmaker giving a speech on her filmmaking approach.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normality
Us Weekly

‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Ashley Jones’ Ex Joel Henricks Reveals Judge Ruled 50/50 Custody Following Restraining Order: ‘No Sweeter Words Were Ever Heard’

Telling his side of the story. Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones' ex Joel Henricks is speaking out following their divorce finalization, exclusively telling Us Weekly that he wants to “clear up any misinformation.” “Last week, the Judge made a finding that it was in our son's best interests to have both of his […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Royal Experts Explain Why Queen Elizabeth II Won’t Publicly Release Meghan Markle’s Bullying Report: ‘The Queen Doesn’t Want Any More Drama’

Protecting her family — and the crown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that Queen Elizabeth II won't release anything about the bullying report filed against Meghan Markle because the sovereign wants to shield the monarchy and her loved ones from the negativity. "Everything that I'm hearing at the moment out of the palace is that […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Films TV Show In A Leather Skirt As Ex Ben Affleck Plans His & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

She's just rolling with the punches! While the buzz about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's upcoming nuptials continues to be the talk of the town, the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been busy in Los Angeles shooting the upcoming Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me.Despite the California heat, the photos showed the 50-year-old star clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, a tan leather midi skirt and a pair of dark leather boots.The thriller is based on the novel of the same name and follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who's on the hunt for her missing husband Owen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy