Police: Driver who crashed through Willy St. Treasure Shop storefront suffered medical emergency

MADISON, Wis. — Williamson Street was blocked in one direction between Ingersoll Street and Brearly Street after a car crashed into a building late Monday morning.

A car crashed into the Willy Street Treasure Shop at around 11 a.m. Monday and stopped after ramming into the wall of the veterinary clinic Petinary next door.

Dane County dispatchers confirmed that Madison fire and police were sent to the scene along with an EMS unit. The Madison Police Department later said the driver suffered a medical incident before the crash and also suffered a minor laceration. No one else was hurt.

RELATED: ‘This again’: Residents, neighborhood officials call for action in wake of latest dangerous crash on Williamson Street

Speaking to News 3 Now, shop owner Jeanne Ross said that she was in the building when the crash occurred and was thrown across the store, but was not injured. It sounded like a bomb, she said. She also expressed frustration with the city, saying that she has contacted officials multiple times to try to find a solution for excessive speeding on Williamson Street.

“My main focus is just my mom being okay,” Ross’ son Alex said. “Considering she was inside, it’s a pretty scary thought.”

Ross said she has owned the shop for eight years, of which she spent seven years in a different location a few blocks further north on Williamson St before moving a year ago to its current location. The new location is inside a quonset hut — a lightweight, corrugated galvanized steel structure.

The car crashing into the building is just the latest in a string of similar car versus building incidents on that road in the last few years. Change Boutique, a few blocks away on Williamson St, only recently fully reopened in its old location after a similar incident last summer.

RELATED: ‘The kindness of friends and family’: Change Boutique to reopen on Willy Street after crash

In 2018, a driver who was having a medical emergency crashed into Ha Long Bay restaurant, which is just a block away from Change Boutique on the same street.

Police said the driver was cited for traffic violations but did not show any signs of impairment.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.