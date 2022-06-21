ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

‘A job interview.’ Longtime Assembly Member Benedetto faces Soto, Quattlebaum in Democratic primary

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAdqP_0gGOukxx00

With the 82nd Assembly District Democratic primary elections underway, a longtime Assembly member faces two challengers with very different views on how to lead the East Bronx community.

Assembly Member Michael Benedetto has been representing the East Bronx for nearly two decades, but he is not taking it for granted.

“I don’t think of it as a reelection, I think of it as a job interview,” Benedetto says.

Benedetto believes his resume merits two more years in Albany. As chair of the Education Committee, he says he is proud of his work on behalf of New York schools.

While he says that more money has been given to education in the state of New York than ever before, others  - like Jonathan Soto -  challenge this belief.

Soto, a community organizer, is one of the challengers in the Democratic primary. He previously worked for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, leading the Homework Helpers Program which provides virtual assistance to students in the district.

“As a planner and trained in law and (who) worked in city government, I have a clear vision of the type of mitigation, investment and advocacy that needs to be led by residents that live here,” says Soto.

Fellow candidate and community leader Algernon Quattlebaum is a minister, chef and someone who believes he is the best choice for the district.  He tells News 12 he was not planning to run until he was urged to do so by the community.

“I started looking at things more and more and decided, yes maybe because I'm from the people, for the people, I love the people,” Quattlebaum says. “I love my community and it's time for somebody who's not about politics."

All three candidates on the ballot are looking to represent the 82nd District, with their own vision for the community.

"I have worked for this neighborhood before I was elected,” Assembly member Benedetto says. “And I’ve been doing that since I’ve been elected, and I think I’ve been doing it good.”

"Along with you, the voter, we can create a better East Bronx together,” says Soto. “And make sure that we organize for whole communities and safe streets."

"Every community has its own set of problems, and I want to hear from everybody,” says Quattlebaum. “I'm going to be a true legislator who's going to communicate with you."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westfieldvoice.com

Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race

Ana Maria Archila, the left-wing candidate for lieutenant governor, will receive a last-minute help from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she runs against Gov. The no.- 2 of Kathy Hochu, the campaign insurgent revealed on Wednesday. Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race. The support of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Democratic and Republican Candidates for Governor Offer Varied Housing Plans

New Yorkers are voting this month in the Democratic and Republican primaries for Governor as the state grapples with an affordable housing crisis that has hit downstate regions home to some two-thirds of its population the hardest. The issue has been far more elevated among the three Democratic candidates to lead the state for the next four years, with the four Republican candidates largely ignoring the topic. That trend changed somewhat when Gotham Gazette asked the Republican campaigns about the issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Elections
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Syracuse.com

Final NY Republican gubernatorial debate includes multiple clashes

Rochester, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York’s four Republican gubernatorial contenders went toe-to-toe for the party’s nod in an often heated final debate that left candidates dodging jabs on issues ranging from abortion and crime to the question of where each candidate would put themselves on a scale ranging from former President Donald Trump to ex-Vice President Mike Pence.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul campaign declares ‘imminent victory’ in primary

Albany, N.Y. — The campaign of Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a week prior to the Democrat gubernatorial primary that her “imminent ... victory was no glide path.”. The prediction that she will win the primary was made in a press email the day after a similar blast to campaign supporters was sent with the cautionary subject line, “We can’t take this race for granted.” It asked supporters to chip in money to the campaign because “any amount will help Kathy Hochul win this primary (and) prepare for our upcoming challenges.”
ALBANY, NY
NBC New York

Hochul Has Commanding Lead in Dem Primary, GOP Race Tight: Poll

Governor Kathy Hochul is cruising to a dominating win in next week’s Democratic primary, while the Republican race between Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani is almost a dead heat, a new poll has found. But whether Zeldin or Giuliani win the GOP primary next Tuesday, the same SurveyUSA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Benedetto
wabcradio.com

New Poll Shows Hochul in Commanding Lead in Governor’s Race

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Heading into next week’s primary, a new poll shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul holds a commanding lead over other Democratic hopefuls. The SurveyUSA poll finds Rep. Lee Zeldin and former White House staffer Andrew Giuliani in a virtual dead heat for the Republican primary nod. The poll finds Hochul comes out the winner against either Republican challenger by a 20-point margin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hofstra.edu

Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls to hold final debate before primary

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of suburban studies, spoke with Newsday regarding the trends in California’s recent elections and how that could influence the upcoming gubernatorial elections in New York. “If the results in the San Francisco recall are accurate in showing a shift of Democratic voters toward the middle...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Job Interview#Democratic#The 82nd Assembly#The Education Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor not enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

New York City officials have not enforced the city's vaccine mandate for private businesses, a major change that appears to be due to NYC Mayor Eric Adams. While the city maintained a strict approach to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams's administration has not emphasized this particular mandate and has reportedly not fined anyone since he took over in January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy